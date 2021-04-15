Follow CNN Business
Here we go! Earnings season is underway

By CNN Business

Updated 7:29 AM ET, Thu April 15, 2021
3 min ago

Bed Bath and Beyond earnings disappoint as company looks to a more digital future

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have fallen some 10% following the company's earnings earlier today.

The retailer said it will close 200 stores by the end of fiscal 2021 as the company "moves into a digital era," according to its CEO Mark Tritton.

"I think [the pandemic] has both accelerated and complicated our ability to transform," he said on the CNN Business digital live show Markets Now.

Bed Bath & Beyond's online sales jumped during the pandemic, but brick and mortar retail looked very different. The pandemic allowed the company to address the number of stores it had.

"We'll continue to look at the profitability of our stores" to create a business for the future, said Tritton, who joined the company in 2019 after stints at Target and Nordstrom.

4 min ago

Goldman Sachs benefits from the market boom

From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica

Happy days are here again on Wall Street — and that's great news for investment banking powerhouse Goldman Sachs.

Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) were up about 4% in early trading Wednesday after the company reported results for the first quarter that easily topped Wall Street forecasts. Goldman Sachs said revenue more than doubled compared to Q1 of last year, to $17.7 billion. The company posted a profit of $6.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from the boom in the stock market and resulting surge in dealmaking activity on Wall Street. The company said it posted a record quarter for revenue in its asset management business as well as for its equity underwriting unit, the division that helps companies go public through initial public offerings (IPOs) and trendy special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transactions.

CEO David Solomon said in the earnings release that the company is helping clients “in preparation for a world beyond the pandemic and a more stable economic environment."

Goldman Sachs shares are now up nearly 30% this year, making it one of the best performers in the Dow. Rival JPMorgan Chase (JPM), which is also in the Dow, and Wells Fargo (WFC) also reported strong earnings Wednesday. But their stocks dipped on concerns about consumer loan growth.

4 min ago

Wells Fargo's profit spikes, but...

From CNN Business' Matt Egan

Wells Fargo’s bottom line grew sharply in the first quarter as the resurgent economy eased worries about bad loans. But the bank struggled with subdued interest rates and weak demand for new loans.

Net income surged to $4.7 billion during the first three months of 2021, skyrocketing from just $653 million a year ago. Per-share profit of $1.05 easily beat estimates.

Why the big jump? Much of the credit goes to a $1.6 billion decrease in Wells Fargo’s allowance for credit losses because of “continued improvements in the economic environment.” In other words, the bank was able to cut sharply its cushion for bad loans.

Wells Fargo (WFC) also benefited from the absence of losses linked to its fake-accounts scandal and other legal troubles. In 2020 alone, Wells Fargo reported $2.2 billion in customer “remediation" costs.

It wasn't all great news, however. Wells Fargo’s net interest income, a key driver of profitability, tumbled 22% in the first quarter on low interest rates and “soft demand” for loans. Commercial loans slumped 19%, while consumer lending was down 8%.

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said the results reflected an “improving US economy,” but acknowledged “low interest rates and tepid loan demand continued to be a headwind for us."

5 min ago

JPMorgan earnings soar

From CNN Business' Anneken Tappe

Earnings season is underway, and the first signs are positive.

JPMorgan (JPM), America's biggest bank measured by assets, reported $14.3 billion in net income in the first three months of the year, or $4.50 per share. That was up from the fourth quarter net income of $12.1 billion, and nearly five times higher than the net income reported in the same period last year.

The bank's profit was boosted primarily by $5.2 billion of credit reserves it stopped hanging onto as the economy improved and JPMorgan stopped worrying so much about customers defaulting on their loans.

The strong performance was "partially driven by a rapidly improving economy," CEO Jamie Dimon said in the earnings statement.

Despite the better-than-expected performance, the low-interest-rate environment is still leaving its mark on the bank: Net interest income dropped 11% to $13 billion between January and March.

"Home Lending originations were very strong, up 40%, [...] but we expect this to slow with the recent rise in interest rates," Dimon said.

JPMorgan stocks was down 0.7% in premarket trading.

The bank will hold a conference call to discuss its performance later this morning.