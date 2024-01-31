Audio
From CNN's Bryan Mena, Elisabeth Buchwald, Nicole Goodkind and Alicia Wallace

Updated 10:21 a.m. ET, January 31, 2024
20 min ago

Markets start the day mixed ahead of Fed meeting

Wall Street opened mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited news from the Federal Reserve's monetary policymaking committee.

The Dow gained 73 points, or 0.2%, at Wednesday's opening bell. The S&P 500 fell by 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.8% lower. 

Shares of Google-parent company Alphabet opened 5.6% lower and Microsoft grew by 0.8% after the tech behemoths reported corporate earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. Both companies surpassed Wall Street’s estimates, though ad revenue at Google fell below expectations. 

The Fed makes its first interest rate decision of the year later this afternoon. But with practically all of Wall Street in agreement that no changes will be made, investors are focused on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s afternoon press conference where he’ll answer questions about his outlook for monetary policy.

In corporate news, plane manufacturer Boeing was up 2.9% after it released its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. The company beat Wall Street expectations but suspended forward guidance as it comes under pressure from the fallout of its 737 Max 9 crisis.

Hiring got off to a soft start in 2024, according to payroll processor ADP’s latest monthly employment report released Wednesday morning.

The private sector added an estimated 107,000 jobs in January, well below economists’ expectations for 145,000 jobs and a sharp cooldown from the downwardly revised 158,000 jobs in December. 

Still, investors are eagerly awaiting the official jobs numbers for January, due out on Friday morning.

22 min ago

By the numbers

The Federal Reserve building in Washington, on January 26, 2022. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

  • The Federal Reserve is expected to hold its federal funds rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%.
  • It would be the fourth-straight time the policymaking committee has held off on making any rate moves.
  • It would mark the 13th straight unanimous vote on rates since June 2022.
  • The Fed's most recent Summary of Economic Projections (aka the dot plot) suggests three quarter-point hikes this year.
  • That would bring the central bank's benchmark lending rate down to 4.6% by the end of this year. 
  • But markets are expecting twice as many rate cuts.

21 min ago

What Wall Street is watching for from the Federal Reserve

The New York Stock Exchange is seen on Wednesday, January 24.
The New York Stock Exchange is seen on Wednesday, January 24. Seth Wenig/AP

Traders widely expect the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday. But investors are watching for clues on when the central bank could start slashing rates, as expectations for a rate cut in March have dwindled in recent weeks.

Here's what Wall Street expects to see from the Fed this afternoon, and what the read-through could be for markets:

  • "My expectations for the Fed this month are more of the same: data dependent, moving toward less restrictive rates sometime this year, watching employment and carefully looking for any signs of reaccelerating inflation. I believe we are in a Goldilocks environment," said Kevin Philip, partner at Bel Air Investment Advisors.
  • "We will be closely monitoring the Fed’s policy statement to get a sense of where interest rates are going. A dovish tone could support the market rally and send the S&P 500 to fresh records," said John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management.
  • "While the market may be craving interest rate cuts in the near term, the current level of higher interest rates bodes well for the long-term outlook for a balanced portfolio. We continue to advise clients to focus on their long-term investment plan and avoid knee-jerk decisions," said Joe Davis, Vanguard's global head of investment strategy.
  • "I will pay attention if it appears that the Fed is starting to seriously consider rate cuts for its next meeting in March. ... Fourth-quarter GDP and consumer spending trends have surprised many investors to the upside. I anticipate the first cut will occur in June," said Eric Sterner, chief investment officer at Apollon Wealth Management.
21 min ago

It's all about the timing

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, DC, on December 13, 2023.
Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, DC, on December 13, 2023. Samuel Corum/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's 2 pm ET press conference will be "scrutinized for any signal on when the Fed might start cutting interest rates," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY.

"While Powell will not want to signal any precise timeline on the onset of rate cuts, the timing of policy easing will surely be the main point of discussion during the two-day meeting.”

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate, said: "There is nothing in the economy compelling the Fed to cut rates as soon as March — which investors have been pinning their hopes to — so expect the Fed to push back by emphasizing that inflation still needs to show further improvement.

The Fed is firmly committed to getting inflation down to its 2% target, and rate cuts will be "mechanically tied to inflation data," Daco said in a note issued Tuesday. 

While inflation has continued its descent since hitting a peak in summer 2022, it's likely to be a bumpy path to that 2% number.

However, "the ghost of Arthur Burns and legacy of Paul Volcker are very much present in the Eccles building. Since no official wants to be seen as having eased policy prematurely, the odds favor a careful approach," Daco said.