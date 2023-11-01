US stock futures were lower Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate announcement. Dow futures fell 100 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures were 0.3% lower. Nasdaq futures were down 0.3%.

The market was rocky for most of October: The Dow fell 1.4% and the S&P 500 slid 2.2%, with both indexes notching their first three-month streak of declines since March 2020. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.8%.

Surging bond yields, the Israel-Hamas war and mixed earnings from Big Tech companies dragged down stocks.

Energy saw the steepest declines among the S&P 500's sectors, while information technology, communication services and consumer staples fell but outperformed the benchmark index. Only utilities ended the month higher.

But investors are keenly tuned in to the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision, even though a pause is almost 100% expected.

The Treasury Department is also set to release its quarterly refunding statement that outlines its borrowing needs and the steps it plans to fulfill over the next three months.