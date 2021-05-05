President Donald Trump speaks at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Former President Trump was suspended "indefinitely" from Facebook and Instagram on Jan. 7, a day after his supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 election results.

Zuckerberg wrote at the time, "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

Twitter and YouTube took similar steps, citing an ongoing risk of violence and incitement.

The decision of Facebook's oversight board on whether Trump should be allowed back on the platform is supposed to be binding, meaning Facebook is supposed to take the action.

The board will publish its decision on its website along with an explanation of how it reached the decision. It will not, however, make public who on the board voted which way; the board members are not supposed to reveal that information themselves either.

The board's decision will be announced at 9 a.m. ET today.

