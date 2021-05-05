The question of whether former President Trump should be allowed back on Facebook is the biggest, most contentious and most controversial single content moderation decision the company has ever made.

So who's going to make that call? Well, surprisingly, not company founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The decision will instead be made by the Facebook Oversight Board, an independent body often described as a kind of Supreme Court for Facebook. The board's decision will be announced this morning.

Here are key things to know about the board:

What is the Facebook Oversight Board? The board is an independent, court-like entity for appealing content decisions on Facebook-owned platforms. It's made up of 20 experts in areas like free expression, human rights, and journalism. Content moderation decisions — for instance, removing or not removing a particular post — made by Facebook and Instagram can be appealed to the board once users have gone all the way through the company's internal review process. Facebook says that decisions made by the board are final. Facebook first announced its intention to form an independent entity to vet content decisions in November 2018. After some delay, the company announced in October 2020 that the board would begin to hear cases.

