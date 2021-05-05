Facebook says it will consider board's decision and determine action that is "clear and proportionate"

Facebook just released a statement reacting to the oversight board's decision this morning ruling that Facebook can keep blocking former President Trump from using its platform.

"As we stated in January, we believe our decision was necessary and right, and we’re pleased the board has recognized that the unprecedented circumstances justified the exceptional measure we took," Nick Clegg, VP of Global Affairs and Communications, said in the statement.

The board said, however, that Facebook must review its decision to block Trump from the platform within six months.

Clegg noted that Facebook will "consider the board’s decision and determine an action that is clear and proportionate."

"However, while the board has not required Facebook to immediately restore Mr. Trump’s accounts, it has not specified the appropriate duration of the penalty. Instead, the board criticized the open-ended nature of the suspension, calling it an 'indeterminate and standardless penalty,' and insisted we review our response. We will now consider the board’s decision and determine an action that is clear and proportionate," the statement said.

In the meantime, Clegg said, Trump’s accounts will remain suspended.

Clegg also noted that Facebook will "carefully review" the board's recommendations on how they can improve their policies.