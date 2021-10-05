Whistleblower: Facebook's products "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy"

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen said in her opening statement to the Senate committee that the company's leadership knows ways to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won't do it "because they have put their astronomical profits before people."

Haugen said she came forward "at great personal risk" and is speaking out because she believes that Facebook's products "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy."

"I joined Facebook because I think Facebook has the potential to bring out the best in us, but I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy. The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people," she said.

The whistleblower said that after having worked at four different types of social networks, she understands "how complex and nuanced these problems are," but that the decisions "made inside of Facebook are disastrous" for children, public safety, for privacy and for democracy. "That's why we must demand Facebook make changes," she added.

She continued later on in her statement: "The documents I have provided to Congress prove that Facebook has repeatedly misled the public about what it's own research reveals about the safety of children, the efficacy of its artificial intelligence systems and its role in spreading divisive and extreme messages. I came forward because I believe that every human being deserves the dignity of truth."

Haugen told lawmakers "congressional action is needed" to solve this crisis.