Senator says he thinks other whistleblowers will come forward

Senators on both sides of the aisle praised former Facebook employee Frances Haugen for her powerful testimony on Capitol Hill today.

In front of a packed press gallery in the Russell Office Building, one lawmaker pointed how meetings of a subcommittee don’t always attract this much attention.

Haugen did not let the senators down – breaking down how platforms like Facebook and Instagram work and cause harm in a way that was accessible and mostly jargon-free.

Hearings on Big Tech can regularly devolve into partisan point-scoring, but Haugen deftly handling lawmakers’ questions – maintaining regulation does not have to mean censorship.

“You mentioned earlier concerns around free speech,” she told GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. “A lot of the things that I advocate for are around changing the mechanisms of amplification, not around picking winners and losers in the marketplace of ideas."

“What's cool about Haugen's testimony and this hearing is a real focus on amplification and algorithm design and not just censorship and bad info,” Charlie Warzel, a leading technology commentator, tweeted. “It feels like the advancement of the Facebook conversation/critique that a lot of close followers have been hoping for.”

When Haugen’s three hours or so of testimony concluded, she picked up her black backpack and walked calmly for the exit – it is, however, unlikely to be her last time in a hearing room like this.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, suggested the panel may ask her back to share further insights about Instagram’s harms on children and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff indicated yesterday she may be invited to appear before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to testify on Facebook’s role in it.

