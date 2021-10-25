Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen appeared before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee at the Russell Senate Office Building on October 5.

Through her legal counsel, whistleblower Frances Haugen, who is a former Facebook employee, submitted more than ten thousand pages of internal Facebook documents as disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and she also provided them to Congress in redacted form.

The redacted versions were reviewed by a consortium of 17 US news organizations, including CNN. On Friday, the consortium began publishing a series of stories — collectively called "The Facebook Papers" — based on the internal company documents. They provide deep insight into Facebook's internal culture, its approach to misinformation and hate speech moderation, internal research on its newsfeed algorithm, internal communication related to Jan. 6 and more.

The Wall Street Journal previously published a series of stories based on tens of thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents leaked by Haugen. (The consortium's work is based on many of the same documents.)

In her Congressional testimony earlier this month, Haugen said: "Facebook's products harm children, stoke division, and weaken our democracy."

"The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people. Congressional action is needed. They won't solve this crisis without your help," she added, urging lawmakers to take action.

She emphasized that she came forward "at great personal risk" because she believes "we still have time to act. But we must act now."