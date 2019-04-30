F8 2019: What's new from Facebook and InstagramBy Kaya Yurieff and Heather Kelly, CNN Business
How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's F8 keynote
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes the stage at the company's annual developer's conference at 10am PST. It's been a rough couple of years for the company, so presumably he'll address the series of privacy scandals that have plagued the organization.
(For more details on that, check out our amazing and totally up-to-the-minute timeline: Facebook's bottomless pit of scandals.)
You can watch his remarks on the CNN Business homepage, on this live blog, or of course on Facebook itself.
Facebook is always coming up with new ideas. Not all of them make it.
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff and Heather Kelly
F8 highlights the company's latest features and products. But not everything it's announced over the years has materialized -- or at least not yet.
We looked back at some of the biggest announcements from F8 in years past that have yet to become a reality. They include typing with your thoughts, hearing with your skin and the downfall of Facebook's personal assistant M.
Facebook's Clear History tool, which will remove your browsing history, has yet to roll out. Same goes for Facebook Dating, which has only been testing in select countries.