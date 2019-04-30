Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the stage at F8 to give new updates about his new vision for a privacy-focused platform.

"We don’t exactly have the strongest reputation on privacy right now, to put it lightly," Zuckerberg said.

The company has had a tough year, full of a seemingly never-ending list of scandals involving privacy, security, foreign election meddling and fake news.

Zuckerberg also hinted that there could be more issues ahead.

"I'm sure we're going to keep unearthing new issues for a while, so it may not seem like we're making progress at first," he said.

He also laid out 6 principles that Facebook is focusing on: