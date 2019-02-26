Judge tells Elon Musk he must explain himself by March 11

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk fired back after yesterday's Securities and Exchange Commission decision.

He tweeted that something is broken with the agency:

This is his second response since the SEC asked a judge yesterday to hold Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal reached with the powerful regulator last year. He earlier cited a Tesla earnings transcript about production numbers.

Musk said in September that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share. But he had not secured the funding, according to the SEC.