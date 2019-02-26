One of Elon Musk's biggest allies is annoyed with the chatty billionaire

Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures and a longtime supporter of Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, is annoyed with him.

"We expect the debate of whether Tesla is better off without Musk will return," Munster said in a blog post shortly after yesterday's SEC announcement.

He labeled Musk's behavior as "careless" and said:

In this case, the tweet wasn't as careless as the disrespect for the process he agreed to in the October settlement. He should expect to be under an unforgiving microscope not only because of his prior settlement with the SEC, but also because he publicly stated he didn’t respect the organization after the settlement."

But Munster still believes that Musk is irreplaceable. Staying with Tesla would be a net positive for the company, Munster says. His product vision, focus on pace of innovation and delivering great customer experiences are not easily replicated.