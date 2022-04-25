Elon Musk says he wants to make Twitter "better than ever"
Elon Musk said in a statement Monday that he wants to make Twitter "better than ever" following the announcement that his bid to acquire the company was accepted.
"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Musk.
He continued: "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."
He also tweeted out the statement:
Twitter CEO will hold all-hands meeting with staff today following Musk deal announcement
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is holding an all-hands meeting with staff Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT), according to an internal company email obtained by CNN.
“I know this is a significant change and you're likely processing what this means for you and Twitter's future,” Agrawal wrote in the email.
Following news that Twitter had agreed to sell itself to Elon Musk, the company's stock was up nearly 6%, hovering around $51.84, just shy of the offer price.
If approved by shareholders and regulators, the deal will put the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms. Musk has repeatedly stressed in recent days that his goal is to bolster free speech on the platform and work to "unlock" Twitter's "extraordinary potential."
White House calls for legislation to reform tech platforms but won't comment on Musk's deal to buy Twitter
White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to weigh in specifically on news Monday that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has reached an agreement to buy Twitter in a deal valued at around $44 billion, instead calling on Congress to increase regulations on social media platforms like Twitter.
“I'm not going to comment on a specific transaction — what I can tell you, as a general matter, no matter who owns or runs Twitter, the President has long been concerned about the power of large social media platforms, what they have, the power they have over our everyday lives, has long argued that tech platforms must be held accountable for the harms they cause,” Psaki told reporters at Monday’s White House press briefing.
“He has been a strong supporter of fundamental reforms to achieve that goal, including reforms to Section 230, enacting antitrust reforms, requiring more transparency, and more," she continued.
Monday’s deal to purchase Twitter caps off a whirlwind news cycle in which the Tesla and SpaceX CEO became one of Twitter’s largest shareholders, was offered and turned down a seat on its board and bid to buy the company — all in less than a month. It’s expected to close this year.
President Biden, Psaki added, is “encouraged” by bipartisan interest in legislating additional reforms for tech platforms, but “in terms of what hypothetical policies might happen, I’m just not going to speak to that at this point.”
A timeline in tweets: Take a look at Twitter and Elon Musk's whirlwind April
It started on April 5, when Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced that Tesla founder Elon Musk will join Twitter's board of directors — until Musk decided he wouldn't join and instead buy the company.
Here's a timeline of how this unfolded in a matter of about 20 days.
Musk takeover raises new questions about Donald Trump's Twitter ban
Since news of Musk’s bid to buy Twitter was made public more than a week ago, conservatives have been calling on the Tesla CEO to reinstate former President Donald Trump's account. Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the January 6 insurrection “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
Musk has not publicly commented specifically on the matter, but has long been an advocate of what he dubs “free speech” on Twitter. Access to Twitter could prove to be a huge asset for Trump to reach millions of people ahead of a possible run in the 2024 presidential election.
Angelo Carusone, president of media watchdog group Media Matters for America, said in a statement Monday that a Musk takeover of Twitter means Trump “will almost certainly be replatformed in weeks.”
NAACP reacts to news of Twitter purchase: "Mr. Musk: free speech is wonderful, hate speech is unacceptable."
NAACP President Derrick Johnson released a statement Monday following the news that Elon Musk purchased Twitter, saying, "Mr. Musk: free speech is wonderful, hate speech is unacceptable."
Johnson continued:
"Disinformation, misinformation and hate speech have NO PLACE on Twitter. Do not allow 45 to return to the platform. Do not allow Twitter to become a petri dish for hate speech, or falsehoods that subvert our democracy. Protecting our democracy is of utmost importance, especially as the midterm elections approach. Mr Musk: lives are at risk, and so is American democracy."
How the Dow reacted to news of Musk's deal with Twitter
Twitter stock was up by about 5.5% on Monday afternoon before trading halted for the news. Musk agreed to pay $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at about $44 billion.
Other tech stocks, such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon, were up after the deal as US markets recovered from a steep drop last week, moving from deep red territory back towards flat numbers.
Video of Elon Musk in 2001: I'm a little tired of the internet
Long before Elon Musk bought Twitter, the serial entrepreneur told CNN in a 2001 interview at his home that he was "a little tired of the internet."
At the time, Musk and his then-wife, Justice, were planning on breaking away from Silicon Valley after the success of Musk creating X.com (renamed PayPal). CNN Business dug up the original 2001 interview from our archives.
Musk wants his critics to remain on Twitter
In a tweet midday Monday ahead of the deal announcement, Elon Musk said he hopes his critics will keep using the platform.
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," Musk said.
Musk has repeatedly called for the removal of some of Twitter's content moderation practices.
"Is someone you don't like allowed to say something you don't like? And if that is the case, then we have free speech," Musk said in an interview at the TED conference earlier this month.
However, Musk is also known for targeting critics of his companies, and once tried to pay off a teenager who tracked Musk's private jet on Twitter to remove his account.