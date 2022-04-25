Elon Musk says he wants to make Twitter "better than ever"

Elon Musk said in a statement Monday that he wants to make Twitter "better than ever" following the announcement that his bid to acquire the company was accepted.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," said Musk.

He continued: "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

He also tweeted out the statement: