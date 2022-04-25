Twitter staff ask CEO if Trump will be allowed back on platform

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was asked during a company town hall Monday if former President Donald Trump would be allowed back on the platform, according to audio of the call obtained by CNN.

Agrawal told staff that that is something they should ask Elon Musk and said, “once the deal closes, we will know what direction the platform will go.”

Agrawal said he expects to spend time with Musk and will tell the billionaire about the principles that have guided Twitter’s decisions.

Later in the call, Agrawal said he was “optimistic” about the future of the company.

Trump was banned from Twitter after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.