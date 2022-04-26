Twitter may not be a traditional media company, but it has an outsized impact on the media industry. And with his deal to acquire Twitter, Musk is the latest tech billionaire to buy his way to greater influence in the media industry.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acquired The Washington Post personally (not through Amazon) for $250 million back in 2013. The move rattled the media industry and beyond at the time, as concern mounted over how the billionaire could potentially influence the company. A few years out, however, Bezos’ investment in tech and talent has been lauded for driving web traffic and making the news outlet profitable.

Bezos and Musk are not the only tech titans besotted by the idea of owning a media giant. Salesforce founder Marc Benioff bought Time magazine in 2018 for $190 million.