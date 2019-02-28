Elon Musk is teasing a Tesla announcement on Twitter, as regulators continue to scrutinize his use of the social media platform.

He said the news will come Thursday at 2 pm PT (5 pm ET).

Musk caused a stir on Wednesday when he posted a cryptic message about the impending news, and Tesla's (TSLA) stock initially jumped about 5%. The company's shares were finished 2.2% higher ahead of the planned announcement.

It's not clear whether Musk will announce something newsworthy.