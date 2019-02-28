Elon Musk's surprise Tesla announcement
Musk is in trouble with the SEC
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Julia Horowitz
Earlier this week, the Securities and Exchange Commission has asked a federal judge to hold Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal reached last year.
Musk tweeted on February 19 that "Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019." Hours later, Musk sent a follow-up tweet indicating that the company will actually deliver just 400,000 cars this year.
Although Musk corrected his mistake, regulators scolded Tesla's billionaire CEO because he "once again published inaccurate and material information about Tesla to his over 24 million Twitter followers."
Musk called SEC oversight "broken" on Twitter. He has until March 11 to file a formal response with the court.
Model 3 loses key Consumer Reports recommendation
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Chris Isidore
Last week, Consumer Reports pulled its recommendation of Tesla Model 3, citing reliability issues with the car.
Tesla (TSLA) pointed to its overall customer satisfaction rating from the magazine and said it has corrected many of the problems found in the survey:
It said the survey was conducted from July through September, "so the vast majority of these issues have already been corrected through design and manufacturing improvements, and we are already seeing a significant improvement in our field data."
Tesla is struggling to retain talent
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Tesla's top lawyer, Dane Butswinkas, left the company after two months last week — and he's not alone.
A number of high-profile executives have left Tesla (TSLA) and CEO Elon Musk over the past year:
- February 2019: Top lawyer Dane Butswinkas left after only two months on the job.
- September 2018: Chief accounting officer Dave Morton left after just one month. In the same month, Tesla's chief people officer and VP of worldwide finance and operation also exited.
- July 2018: Senior VP of Engineering Doug Field left and returned to his job at Apple (AAPL). He announced a few months prior that he had to take "time off to recharge."
- March 2018: Eric Branderiz, who was Morton's predecessor as chief accounting officer, left after just 17 months on the job.
Layoffs hit Tesla
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Julia Horowitz
In January, Tesla announced plans to reduce its full-time workforce by 7% as it works to increase Model 3 production and cut prices.
CEO Elon Musk told workers about the job cuts Friday in a letter that Tesla posted online. The company will only retain the most critical temps and contractors, Musk said.
Musk wrote in the letter that Tesla is "up against massive, entrenched competitors" and must work "much harder than other manufacturers to survive while building affordable, sustainable products."
Tesla currently has about 45,000 employees, which means 3,150 people will lose their jobs.