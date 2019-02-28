Tesla's $35,000 Model 3 is finally available to order

The $35,000 Tesla Model 3 is now a real thing.

This is the car people have been waiting for since Tesla revealed the Model 3 in April, 2016. For this money, you get 220 miles of driving range and a zero to 60 time of 5.6 seconds. You can also get a version with more speed and 240 miles of range for about $2,000 more.

In order preserve its profit margins, Tesla said that it's shifting all of its sales to online and closing "many" of its stores. But Tesla is also making it easier for people to return. Buyers will have 7 days or 1,000 miles during which they can return the car for a refund.