Elizabeth Holmes is slated to resume testifying in her criminal fraud trial sometime after 10 a.m. PT on Monday, following a break for the holiday weekend.

Just before 5 a.m. PT, roughly 30 people – press and members of the public -- had already lined up outside the downtown San Jose courthouse where her trial is entering its thirteenth week. Tickets to sit inside the courtroom are first-come, first-served and there are just 34 seats available. An overflow room which has a live video feed sits another roughly 45 people.

Her defense attorney, Kevin Downey of law firm Williams & Connolly, will continue his questioning of Holmes. She has already spent roughly nine hours on the stand over the course of three trial days. There’s no clear timeline for when the defense will conclude its questioning.

The government will then get its turn to confront Holmes about its allegations that she intentionally misled investors, doctors and patients about her company’s capabilities. To make its case, the government called up 29 witnesses over the course of 11 weeks, including investors, retail executives and former Theranos employees.

Court is in session just two days this week, Monday and Tuesday. It is slated to be in session four days next week -- Tuesday through Friday. The Judge is eying December 17 as the date of completion.