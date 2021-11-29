Follow CNN Business
Elizabeth Holmes testifies in her own trial

By Sara Ashley O'Brien and Rishi Iyengar, CNN

Updated 12:01 p.m. ET, November 29, 2021
27 min ago

Dozens line up early outside courthouse for new week in Elizabeth Holmes' testimony

From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien

Elizabeth Holmes is slated to resume testifying in her criminal fraud trial sometime after 10 a.m. PT on Monday, following a break for the holiday weekend.

Just before 5 a.m. PT, roughly 30 people – press and members of the public -- had already lined up outside the downtown San Jose courthouse where her trial is entering its thirteenth week. Tickets to sit inside the courtroom are first-come, first-served and there are just 34 seats available. An overflow room which has a live video feed sits another roughly 45 people. 

Her defense attorney, Kevin Downey of law firm Williams & Connolly, will continue his questioning of Holmes. She has already spent roughly nine hours on the stand over the course of three trial days. There’s no clear timeline for when the defense will conclude its questioning. 

The government will then get its turn to confront Holmes about its allegations that she intentionally misled investors, doctors and patients about her company’s capabilities. To make its case, the government called up 29 witnesses over the course of 11 weeks, including investors, retail executives and former Theranos employees.

Court is in session just two days this week, Monday and Tuesday. It is slated to be in session four days next week -- Tuesday through Friday. The Judge is eying December 17 as the date of completion.

 

1 min ago

What we've learned so far from Elizabeth Holmes' testimony

From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien

Elizabeth Holmes arriving at the federal court in San Jose, California, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
Elizabeth Holmes arriving at the federal court in San Jose, California, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

For 11 weeks, the only words from Elizabeth Holmes in her criminal trial came from old TV interviews, an audio recording of an investor call and text messages presented to the jury.

But over the course of two days this week, and a brief appearance the week prior, Holmes took the stand for roughly nine hours before a packed San Jose courtroom. She testified about the origin of Theranos, the evolution of its blood-testing devices and the positive feedback she claimed to have received along the way.

Holmes admitted to some of the prosecution's most damning allegations while offering up alternative explanations. At times, she displayed some contrition. But throughout her testimony, she attempted to sow doubt that she had any intention to deceive -- a key part of what federal prosecutors are seeking to prove. She also deflected responsibility onto others by simply naming who held certain roles at the company.

"The defense can benefit if it can undermine the government's narrative that Holmes knew about and directed the alleged fraud at Theranos," said Miriam Baer, a professor at Brooklyn Law School, told CNN Business.

Read the full story.

1 min ago

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

From CNN Business' Sara Ashley O'Brien

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Elizabeth Holmes' story once had the hallmarks of a Silicon Valley legend.

Once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, she catapulted her startup to a $9 billion valuation on the promise that its technology could efficiently test for conditions like cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood taken by finger stick. (She claimed the inspiration for the company was her fear of needles.)

She secured key retail partners like Walgreens and Safeway, and was lauded on magazine covers as the richest self-made woman. Then the dominoes started to fall after a 2015 investigation into its testing methods and capabilities by the Wall Street Journal. Three years later, the company dissolved.

"The defendant's fraudulent scheme made her a billionaire. The scheme brought her fame, it brought her honor, and it brought her adoration," prosecutor Robert Leach said in an opening statement when the trial kicked off in early September. "She had become, as she sought, one of the most celebrated CEOs in Silicon Valley and the world, but under the facade of Theranos' success, there were significant problems brewing."

Here is a complete timeline of the downfall of Theranos.