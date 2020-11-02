Misinformation Watch
By Donie O'Sullivan, Kaya Yurieff, Kelly Bourdet, the CNN Business team and contributors from across CNN
How social media sites are tackling vaccine misinformation
From CNN Business' Donie O'Sullivan
Google will lift political ad moratorium, saying the election is no longer a 'sensitive event'
From CNN Business' Brian Fung
Google plans to lift its election-related moratorium on political ads beginning Dec. 10, the company informed advertisers on Wednesday.
The tech giant said in a letter to advertisers obtained by CNN that Google will lift its “sensitive event” designation for the US election and restore its standard policies surrounding election ads. The moratorium, which was announced ahead of the election, was expected to last for at least a week following Election Day but has gone on for roughly a month.
In a statement, company spokesperson Charlotte Smith said that Google regularly pauses ads surrounding events it deems sensitive, in an effort to prevent bad actors from exploiting the circumstances.
“While we no longer consider this post-election period to be a sensitive event,” Smith said, “we will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process.”
The change in ad policy was first reported by Axios. Google’s decision comes as its subsidiary YouTube announced Wednesday it will now remove new content that seeks to undermine the election outcome.
YouTube waits until a month after the election to act on false claims of election fraud
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff
YouTube is taking belated action on election misinformation: The company said it would now remove misleading videos that claim widespread fraud or other errors changed the outcome of the US presidential election.
Google-owned YouTube announced that it would begin enforcing against this content on Wednesday, citing Tuesday's safe harbor deadline for the US election, which is the date after which state election results cannot effectively be challenged. YouTube said that enough states have certified their election results to determine a President-elect. National news outlets have universally projected that Joe Biden will be the next President.
As an example of content that would be banned, YouTube said it would take down videos claiming that a presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or errors in counting votes.
It will begin enforcing the policy starting Wednesday, and said it would "ramp up" efforts in the weeks to come. It will still allow videos including news coverage and commentary to remain on the platform if they have enough context. Any videos in violation of the policy that were posted prior to Wednesday, will remain up even though they now break YouTube's rules. They will feature an information panel that says election results have been certified.
When asked why YouTube did not implement these policies ahead of or during the election, a YouTube spokesperson cited Tuesday's safe harbor deadline as its reasoning.
During the election, YouTube arguably took the least aggressive action on election-related misinformation. For example, a video claiming that President Trump won four more years in office and spouting baseless claims that Democrats are "tossing Republican ballots, harvesting fake ballots, and delaying the results to create confusion" was allowed to remain on the platform. At the time, YouTube said the video did not violate its rules and would not be removed.
As right-wing media promotes election denialism, US is in 'uncharted territory'
Fromm CNN Business' Oliver Darcy
Millions of Americans in the right-wing media universe are every day consuming coverage on television, on radio, and online denouncing the election as a fraud. Lies that the election was rigged and stolen from President Trump have absolutely dominated coverage in that world for more than a month — an unsettling reality that cannot be stressed enough. And, unfortunately, there are no signs of such coverage letting up. So as we inch closer to Inauguration Day, it's worth considering: How does this end?
It's as if a pot of water has been heated to a violent boil over the last few weeks. Will folks like Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh just flip the switch on the stove off and let the temperature cool down? Probably not. Will the water simply evaporate over time, naturally dissipating? Perhaps. But there is also a more frightening scenario: that the water grows to a more and more violent boil, eventually spilling over into civil unrest. Let's hope that such a scenario does not play out, but riling up a chunk of the electorate can have dangerous consequences.
Twitter says Arizona GOP tweets asking if supporters are ready to die for Trump do not violate its policies
From CNN Business' Brian Fung
A pair of tweets by the Arizona Republican Party asking supporters if they are willing to sacrifice their lives to challenge the official presidential election results do not violate Twitter’s rules, a company spokesperson told CNN Tuesday.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 8, the Twitter account @AZGOP quote-tweeted an activist associated with the so-called #StoptheSteal movement, which is devoted to opposing the election outcome — despite statements by many election officials that the 2020 election was among the most secure in history.
“I am willing to give my life for this fight,” tweeted Ali Alexander, an organizer of the movement.
Arizona Republicans then followed up by quoting Alexander’s tweet.
“He is. Are you?” @AZGOP tweeted. The account then shared, in a now-deleted tweet, a quote and video clip from the 2008 film “Rambo IV:” “Live for nothing, or die for something.”
“The Republican Party of Arizona condemns all forms of violence in the strongest terms," Arizona GOP spokesman Zachery Henry told CNN Business. "Fictional movie scenes should be weighed in their proper context. However, due to concerns about copyright and fair use law, this clip has been removed.”
The tweets by the Arizona Republican Party sparked immediate horror from some critics.
“You're asking people to die for this conspiracy theory? What in the living hell is wrong with you people?” tweeted Arizona state senator Martín Quezada.
Some Twitter users who replied to the @AZGOP tweets claimed to have reported the account to the FBI and to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich for incitement to violence.
But others appeared to take the account’s suggestion as a serious proposal.
“I agree. This is the hill to die on,” one respondent said. “IM WILLING TO GIVE MY LIFE,” wrote another.
According to Twitter’s policies, glorification of violence is prohibited on the platform, as well as specific threats of violence and wishing death on an individual or group of people. Twitter’s rules also prohibit the promotion of violent extremism and suicide.
"This includes celebrating any violent act in a manner that may inspire others to replicate it or any violence where people were targeted because of their membership in a protected group,” the policies say.
Asked about @AZGOP’s specific tweets, however, Twitter confirmed to CNN that the tweets are not in violation of the rules. The company spokesperson did not elaborate on the company’s reasoning.
Social media bet on labels to combat election misinformation. Trump proved it's not enough
From CNN Business' Brian Fung
Around the election, social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter were praised for how quickly and widely they applied warning labels to misinformation.
But President Donald Trump's 46-minute video last week, which was riddled with election misinformation and conspiracy theories discredited by his own officials and the courts, has made unmistakably clear what many digital democracy experts have been warning for months: labels are not enough.
Social media platforms' misinformation labels, they've said, are inadequate and ill-matched for the torrent of false claims that continue to divide Americans and jeopardize their faith in democratic processes.
Within minutes of Trump's posts going up on Facebook and Twitter, the social media platforms sprang into action. Beneath the video, Facebook reminded users that Joe Biden "is the projected winner" of the election, citing Reuters and other reporting agencies. Twitter applied a warning label beneath the tweet containing the video clip, saying "This claim about election fraud is disputed." Google's YouTube informed users in a label that the Associated Press had called the race for Biden.
Fact checking Trump's month of shifting, consistently baseless claims for why he lost the election
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam
In the month since the election, President Donald Trump has grasped for seemingly any theory to explain why he lost to Joe Biden, no matter how outlandish -- dead people voted, poll watchers were illegally removed, foreign countries influenced the tabulation of the votes! Yet as his explanations have changed, they remain consistently untrue.
Over the course of the four weeks following the election, Trump sent around 500 tweets, 171 of which were flagged by Twitter for containing false or misleading information about the election.
Despite repeated denials of any wrongdoing from federal and state officials, there's evidence Trump's onslaught is having an effect. A recent Pew survey found only 35% of Trump voters say they are "very confident" their vote was counted accurately, much lower than the 82% of Biden voters.
Another debate earpiece conspiracy theory emerges. This time targeting Kelly Loeffler
From CNN's Donie O'Sullivan
Following Sunday’s Georgia Senate run-off debate, some social media users falsely claimed that Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler was wearing an earpiece, implying that she may have been fed answers.
It’s a truly unoriginal conspiracy theory. The same baseless claim was lobbed at President-elect Joe Biden during his first debate with President Donald Trump and has circulated about different elections, even those before the social media age.
Peddlers of the conspiracy theory pointed to a lock of Loeffler’s hair on Sunday night to claim it was a wire.
The Atlanta Press Club, which hosted the debate, responded to the online claims Monday morning, tweeting that the candidates “had no audio assistance from their campaigns.”
Some of the accounts that pushed the nonsense racked up thousands of retweets overnight and at least one online outlet uncritically echoed the conspiracy theory in a headline. But there is a stark difference between who is pushing this baseless allegation compared to the similar claims made about Biden.
The Trump campaign peddled the idea that Biden would wear an earpiece prior to the first presidential debate as did Trump-friendly media outlets like Fox News. One video on Twitter promoting the conspiracy theory after the debate had 4 million views alone.
While the conspiracy theory about Loeffler’s hair is circulating among some social media users, it is not a Democratic Party talking point, and it is not being pushed and embraced by influential Democrats in Georgia or around the country.
But it does demonstrate how misinformation is not an entirely partisan affair, even though a barrage of baseless and false claims since the election have disproportionately come from the right. People on the left can be duped or eagerly embrace misinformation if it fits their biases.
Stephen Lawson, Loeffler’s deputy campaign manager, responded on Twitter to one person who pushed the conspiracy on Sunday night. “You’re literally too dumb to insult,” he said. Loeffler's campaign declined to comment to CNN.
On the debate stage Loeffler refused to disavow a different baseless conspiracy theory pushed by President Trump that he didn’t lose the election in Georgia. “The President has the right to pursue every legal recourse to make sure that this was a free and fair election in Georgia,” she said.
The false claim that Trump didn’t lose Georgia has gotten a great deal of traction as it’s been propped up by a huge eco-system of hyperpartisan online outlets and TV networks with little regard for the truth. But it could backfire, some Republicans fear, as Georgia voters who believe the presidential election was rigged may not turn out to vote for Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue in the Georgia Senate runoff in January.
CNN's Kyung Lah contributed reporting.
Tweets about Georgia are rife with misinformation, report finds
From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff
Twitter conversations about Georgia are full of unsubstantiated claims that the state’s upcoming runoff election will be fraudulent as well as other misinformation about the 2020 election, according to a new report from non-partisan research organization Advance Democracy.
From November 26 through December 2, four of the top five posts on Twitter about Georgia made baseless allegations about the election, according to the research.
Advance Democracy determined that Twitter posts included in the analysis were about Georgia if they contained at least one of a long list of terms and hashtags, including “Georgia,” “#gapol,” run-offs, #Dems4GA,” and the names of the candidates in the race.
"Citizens of the State of Georgia, who are about to decide what party controls the US Senate, are being bombarded by election-related disinformation on social media," said Daniel J. Jones, a former FBI analyst and Senate investigator, who is president of Advance Democracy. "Much of that disinformation revolves around the idea that the election is pre-ordained or 'rigged.' It’s hard to imagine that the prevalence of this rhetoric and the outright lies about voting will not have real-world consequences on January 5th."
Other key findings from the research:
- Five of the top 10 hashtags used in tweets about Georgia in the last week implied voter fraud, including “#stopthesteal,” “#fightback” and “#dominionwatch,” the latter two referring to fighting back against election fraud and watching Dominion voting machines for election fraud, respectively.
- Seven of the top 10 most shared links in tweets about Georgia in the last week were links to websites promoting election fraud, including right-wing sites.
- Twitter accounts related to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory continue to appear and helped amplify hashtags insinuating voter fraud.
- As of Thursday, there are more than 97,200 active QAnon-related accounts on Twitter, despite the platform’s crackdown on such content, per the new report.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.