Misinformed through social media, Trump supporters take to the streets to challenge election result

Twitter will no longer hide false or misleading tweets about US election results behind warning labels, as it did with several of President Donald Trump’s tweets this week.

“With the election now called by multiple sources per our public guidelines, we will no longer apply warnings on Tweets commenting on the election outcome,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

Twitter labeled more than a third of Trump’s tweets since polls closed on Tuesday evening, hiding them behind warnings that stated “some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process” and forcing users to click through to view the tweet.

While those warnings will remain up, they will not be applied to any new tweets.

Aside from hiding offending tweets behind warning labels, Twitter had restricted how such tweets could be shared, including removing replies and likes, and only allowing users to quote tweet — which allows users to share a tweet with their own comments attached — rather than retweet.

Those restrictions will no longer apply to new tweets, the spokesperson confirmed.

Twitter continues to place labels on some tweets. “This claim about election fraud is disputed,” read a label appended to Trump’s tweet earlier on Saturday that claimed “observers were not allowed into the counting rooms” and “millions of mail-in ballots were sent to people who never asked for them.”

“We will continue to apply labels to provide additional context on Tweets regarding the integrity of the process and next steps where necessary,” the spokesperson added.

Trump is still protected from some of the more stringent actions Twitter might take against general users — such as removal of tweets — because of his status as a world leader. Twitter’s public interest policy states that it will allow tweets from elected and government officials to stay up “given the significant public interest in knowing and being able to discuss their actions and statements.”

Trump’s personal account will lose those protections on January 20 when he leaves office. (Official accounts such as @POTUS and @FLOTUS are taken over by the new administration when there is a change in power.)

“Twitter’s approach to world leaders, candidates, and public officials is based on the principle that people should be able to choose to see what their leaders are saying with clear context," the spokesperson said. "This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions."