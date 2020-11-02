Live TV
By Donie O'Sullivan, Kaya Yurieff, Kelly Bourdet, the CNN Business team and contributors from across CNN

Updated 6:27 p.m. ET, January 6, 2021
152 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
28 min ago

Facebook removes Trump's video addressing supporters storming Capitol building

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Facebook has now removed President Donald Trump’s video from earlier this afternoon addressing his supporters in the wake of riots at the US Capitol, company spokesman Andy Stone told CNN Business. 

In the video, Trump had urged Capitol rioters to “go home” but struck a sympathetic tone and reiterated his debunked claims of election fraud.

"This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video," Guy Rosen, Facebook’s VP of integrity, said in a tweet. "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

Facebook, Twitter and other tech platforms faced growing calls Wednesday afternoon to take action on President Donald Trump's social media accounts for his role in instigating riots at the Capitol.

26 min ago

Twitter restricts engagement with Trump's labeled tweets amid riots at the US Capitol

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

On Wednesday afternoon, Twitter moved to restrict engagement with tweets by President Donald Trump and others that have been labeled “due to a risk of violence.”

The announcement comes after hours of silence from the president as violent rioters descended on the US Capitol, and amid mounting calls by the Anti-Defamation League and others for Trump’s Twitter account to be suspended outright. 

Twitter did not directly address those calls, but said that the restrictions on sharing and engagement are part of its efforts to monitor the “ongoing situation in Washington."

Likes and replies have been disabled on Trump’s tweet that claimed Vice President Mike Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done.” Retweets of the tweet have been restricted, prompting users to add a comment rather than simply amplifying Trump’s remarks.

Those same restrictions were also applied to a video Trump shared of himself late Wednesday afternoon addressing the rioters.

“In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules,” Twitter said. 

Read more here.

3 hr 17 min ago

Analysis: Trump’s misleading claims about ballots rely on a complete misunderstanding of how elections work

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Election officials in Georgia are working overtime to debunk false claims by President Donald Trump and his allies that the Senate runoff results are untrustworthy.

The most visible pushback has come from Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who is a top state official overseeing the ballot counting. On Wednesday, Sterling rejected Trump’s claim that officials “just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night.”

“No Mr. President, there weren’t ‘found’ ballots,” Sterling tweeted. “We have known the number of advanced votes since this weekend. We saw record Election Day turnout. As of Monday 970,000 absentees had been accepted. 31k more were added in yesterday’s totals. That leaves 60k that came in yesterday.”

For Trump, baseless claims of “found” ballots — and the insinuation that they are unfairly responsible for giving Democrats an edge on Election Night — has been a persistent theme stretching back to the November presidential elections. But Trump’s logic depends on either a fundamental misunderstanding of how elections work, or a cynical exploitation of the ballot counting process to generate the false impression that something is being stolen from its rightful owner.

The reality is this: There may be “leads” on Election Night and those “leads” may shift back and forth, but they are a result of how we count votes — but the ballots are already in or on their way in and there is already a winner and a loser, even if we don’t know who it is yet.

Over the course of Tuesday evening, Trump tweeted and retweeted several complaints about the ballot counting in Georgia. 

“Just happened to have found another 4000 ballots from Fulton County. Here we go!” Trump tweeted. He also shared a tweet by White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that falsely implied that “Democrat Chatham County” had halted its vote count for nefarious reasons, as if county officials were afraid to keep counting for fear of having to add Republican votes. 

Sterling pushed back on those claims. “Chatham County didn’t just stop,” he tweeted. Instead, Sterling explained, what happened was that Chatham County ran out of ballots to count and were waiting for more to come in. “They completed the counting of everything they have in. That includes Election Day, Advanced, & all of the absentees they had in. The last left will be the absentee by mail that came in today.”

By transparently explaining the process over the course of the evening, Sterling revealed the logical fallacy at the heart of Trump’s objections. “Found” ballots are not a thing, but it is the case that ballots come in and are counted in batches — which, if you are watching the returns live, can lead to big swings in which candidate appears to be “ahead.” 

This is how what may appear to be a healthy Republican lead at 8 p.m. can transform into a Democratic victory closer to midnight. It is only when the vote count nears completion that the true result becomes clear. 

Watching results come in can be a thrill. It’s democracy in action! But don’t let it fool you: The winners were decided the moment the polls closed. Nobody is ahead or behind, except in the drama as it unfolds in real time. 

Case in point: Weeks after Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the presidential race, his margin of victory has continued to grow — by millions of votes. It was never a close outcome.

8 hr 17 min ago

Facebook restores ban on political ads in Georgia after Senate runoff election

From CNN Business' Brian Fung

Facebook will restore its ban on political ads in Georgia following Tuesday’s runoff election, according to the social media company. 

In a Monday update to a December blog post outlining its approach to the Georgia race, Facebook said the state will again be covered under the company’s ongoing nationwide moratorium on political ads. 

“Following the Georgia runoff elections, Georgia will re-join the existing nationwide pause on social issue, elections and political ads,” Facebook product manager Sarah Schiff said in the blog post.

The company released further details in a separate blog post update.

“Any ads about the Georgia runoff elections will be paused and advertisers will no longer be able to create new ads about social issues, elections, or politics,” the update said. “In the interim, you can continue to post organically and run ads that are not about social issues, elections, or politics and that do not require a disclaimer.” 

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has come under heavy criticism for its political ads, which allow politicians to lie. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in September that the company would not accept new political ads in the final week of the 2020 campaign. Facebook later extended the ban beyond the election.

After Facebook temporarily lifted its political ad restrictions for the runoffs, the platform witnessed a fresh wave of misinformation targeting Georgia voters, according to the activist watchdog group Avaaz.

Roughly 100 ads by political candidates and super PACs containing debunked claims were allowed to run on Facebook in the final weeks of December, Avaaz said this week in its analysis of Facebook’s political ad library.

Avaaz said Wednesday morning that Facebook has removed 18 of the 104 ads it flagged as problematic.

2:43 p.m. ET, January 5, 2021

Analysis: Trump and his base rally around conspiracy theories as Georgia votes

From CNN Business' Donie O'Sullivan, video by Lacey Russell

Dalton, Georgia — "Mr. President, the problem you have with social media, they — people can say anything," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, tried to explain to President Trump in a call last Saturday.

In Trump's world, however, that isn't a bug — it's a feature.

Throughout his presidency and during his failed re-election campaign, Trump trafficked in internet rumors, doctored videos, and helped propel fringe conspiracy theories into the national conversation.

Now he's using the same tactics to try an overturn an American election. And, as his supporters outside the rally he held in Georgia Monday night made clear to me, those tactics are working, convincing people of blatant untruths about the presidential election and undermining American democracy in a real and potentially dangerous way.

"Biden is not the next president, Trump is the next president," one Georgia voter who was in line early for Trump's rally told me. Another said she had booked her trip to Washington DC for the inauguration to before the election and still planned on going because she still believed, wrongly, that Trump would be the one sworn in rather than Biden.

Read more here

9:55 a.m. ET, January 5, 2021

Daniel Dale on Trump rally: As a fact checker, I'm bored

5:01 p.m. ET, January 4, 2021

Top Georgia election official debunks Trump's voter fraud claims one day before runoffs

From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff

 Gabriel Sterling
 Gabriel Sterling

A top Georgia election official debunked President Donald Trump's baseless voter fraud claims in a press conference Monday on the eve of the high-stakes runoff elections in the state.

Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, stood next to a sign that said “Claim vs Fiction” and declared it was "anti-disinformation Monday."

He refuted several conspiracy theories and baseless claims floated by Trump and others, including the false claim that ballots were shredded and that thousands of ballots were found in warehouses.

"This is all easily proven false, yet the president persists," Sterling said. "And by doing so undermines Georgians' faith in the election system."

Sterling also encouraged people in Georgia to vote in Tuesday's runoff elections, which will determine the balance of power in the United States Senate.

“If you care about the value and direction of the nation you want to see, it is your obligation to turn out and vote tomorrow,” Sterling said. 

He added that he is telling those who believe their votes were stolen or that there was voter fraud, “If you believe in your heart of hearts that there was, the best thing for you to do is to turn out and vote and make it harder for them to steal,” he said.

The press conference comes one day after CNN and The Washington Post obtained audio of a one-hour phone call in which Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the election results and repeatedly touted baseless claims of election fraud.

4:50 p.m. ET, January 4, 2021

Social media platforms should brace for a misinformation storm this week

From CNN Business' Kaya Yurieff

A high-stakes runoff election in Georgia. An hours-long spectacle as members of Congress oppose certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. And the continued rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the US and abroad.

This week is shaping up to be a perfect storm for misinformation to spread online and offline. And it will once again test the social media companies who have struggled to effectively crack down on baseless claims spread by President Donald Trump and others on their platforms in recent months.

"We are in a propaganda cyclone, across the country and in Georgia," said Jennifer Grygiel, an assistant professor of communication at Syracuse University focused on social media who is critical of how the platforms have handled misinformation so far.

In the past week, Twitter conversations about Georgia have been “dominated” by false claims and misinformation about the presidential election results and the upcoming runoffs, according to a new report from nonpartisan nonprofit Advance Democracy. For example, 4 of the top 5 posts on Twitter in the past week about Georgia were from Trump -- and all 4 promoted baseless voter fraud claims about the election.

Meanwhile, two months of unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud from Trump and others paved the way for the upcoming "Stop the Steal" protest in Washington DC this week, timed with the certification of Biden's win in Congress.

Over the weekend, Twitter began showing a warning to users who clicked on a link for one of the websites for Wednesday's “Stop the Steal” protests. Twitter's pop-up message says, "Warning: this link may be unsafe." It lists several possible reasons, including “spammy links” that mislead people or “violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm.”

“It’s so vague," Grygiel said. "It really just shows that these companies weren’t ready for this."

The companies did implement a number of measures to cut down on the spread of election misinformation, but last month Facebook and Twitter confirmed they had begun relaxing some of them, despite Trump and his allies continuing to push baseless allegations of election fraud. Facebook, in particular, scaled back its so-called “break glass” measure implemented to prevent the spread of misinformation, a reversal that suggested the company believed the country is past the point of crisis. 

This week may test that assumption.

8:49 a.m. ET, December 31, 2020

Fact-checking Trump's conspiracy theory connecting Georgia's secretary of state to China

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Tara Subramaniam

In the waning days of his presidency, Donald Trump continues to spread nonsense conspiracies over the 2020 election and the officials who oversaw it, attacking Georgia's governor and secretary of state on Twitter Tuesday. 

Following Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's announcement that a ballot signature match audit found no evidence of absentee voter fraud in Cobb County, Georgia, Trump tweeted a conspiracy theory linking Raffensperger to the Chinese government. 

Trump tweeted that Raffensperger has a brother who "works for China," insinuating some nefarious, pro-China plot to have Trump lose the race in Georgia. 

"Now it turns out that Brad R's brother works for China, and they definitely don't want 'Trump'. So disgusting!" the President tweeted after attacking Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Facts First: This is false. A spokesperson for Raffensperger told CNN that the secretary of state has no siblings who work for China, as Trump baselessly alleged. 

Read more here