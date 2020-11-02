On Thanksgiving Day, Trump tweeted against Section 230

While many Americans were enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, President Trump was tweeting against a law known as Section 230 and railing against Twitter's trending section.

"For purposes of National Security, Section 230 must be immediately terminated!!!" Trump tweeted on Thursday evening.

The reasoning behind Trump's claim -- without evidence or further detail -- that Section 230 must be repealed for national security reasons is unclear. Section 230 protects tech companies' ability to moderate content as they see fit.

For years, many of the biggest names in tech have relied on the little-known law to avoid being held responsible for some of the most controversial content on their platforms. But as social media networks have become hotbeds for hate and misinformation, an increasing number of voices, including Republicans, are advocating for changes to the law.

Trump also attacked Twitter's "Trends" section, saying it has "absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative 'stuff'. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination!"

And he was still at it on Friday morning, retweeting and tweeting a spate of falsehoods.

He retweeted his own post from Thursday, which said: "Just saw the vote tabulations. There is NO WAY Biden got 80,000,000 votes!!! This was a 100% RIGGED ELECTION."

There is no evidence of widespread election fraud. Joe Biden received 80,026,721 votes. Twitter quickly added a label to the tweet that said, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."