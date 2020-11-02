Fox Business anchor tweets misinformation about ballots

Homeland Security officials responsible for election security have repeatedly said, as recently as mid-day Tuesday, that it’s not their responsibility to address any comments made by candidates about the election. Since that time President Donald Trump has made a false claim of victory and claims of fraud before the votes were counted.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at a press briefing Tuesday the department would rely on state and local officials to make sure that their ballots are counted. “We're gonna let the campaigns do what they do, and the folks here at CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency] are going to stay focused on their mission,” Wolf said in response to CNN’s question.

Asked Tuesday evening about the federal government’s plan for possible premature claims of victory by a candidate on social media, a senior CISA official referred back to the acting secretary. “I think Acting Secretary Wolf addressed this one pretty clearly and head-on this morning. You know, that's a campaign issue. We are focused on the cybersecurity aspects of the vote. And what's going on out there right now,” the official said.

CISA Director Chris Krebs was asked last week about the president’s attacks on the validity of some ballots as he showed reporters the CISA war room where they would coordinate with partners to safeguard the election. “It’s not my job to fact check any candidate, certainly on the presidential ticket,” Krebs told reporters, according to the Washington Post.

CNN previously reported that when election disinformation comes from Trump, national security officials' hands are tied. None of the federal agencies charged with protecting the election -- the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, among others -- have been empowered or seemed able to deal with one of the most serious election issues they grapple with daily when it's coming from the White House.

Meanwhile, administration officials have called for patience as votes are counted. “Voters should be patient while waiting for the outcome of this year's elections. Rest assured, however, our partners at the state and local level, are working around the clock to make sure that each vote is counted properly,” Wolf said Tuesday morning.

Krebs has been leading the calls for patience for months. Krebs previously cautioned that results on election night are never official and that the volume of mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic will slow down the counting.

"Let's let the official process, the official results, play itself out," Krebs said last month.