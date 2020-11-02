Fact-checking claims signature audits in Georgia would uncover fraud

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted the election results in Georgia were rigged while state election officials maintain there's no evidence of widespread fraud. In an effort to promote the falsehoods, Trump and his allies have continued to call for a signature audit of the absentee ballot envelopes in Georgia, while making false or misleading claims about the potential process.
Even after Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling angrily warned that "it's all gone too far" and "it has to stop" before someone gets hurt or killed, Trump continued to perpetuate unsubstantiated claims of fraud. In response to a video clip of Sterling calling for the President and senators to "step up," Trump tweeted on Tuesday night, "Rigged Election. Show signatures and envelopes. Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia."
A week earlier, Trump falsely claimed on Twitter that an audit would uncover "tens of thousands of fraudulent and illegal votes," and suggested that a signature audit would ultimately benefit both himself and the two Republican senatorial candidates in the state.
Despite certifying the state's election results, Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has also joined Republicans' calls demanding the secretary of state carry out a signature audit, saying "it seems simple enough to conduct a sample audit of signatures on the absentee ballot envelopes" in order to address any lingering concerns Georgians may have about the integrity of the voting system.
Facts First: It's misleading for Kemp, Georgia's former secretary of state, to suggest that a signature audit after an election would be "simple," even if it's just for a sample of ballots. Georgia's current secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, told CNN a signature audit is outside his office's legal purview. It would need to be ordered by a court, and currently, there is no basis to conduct one.