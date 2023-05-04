Jury finds Ed Sheeran did not infringe in copyright case

Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke perform in 2014. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

The copyright lawsuit against Ed Sheeran over his song “Thinking Out Loud” is not unprecedented. Similar lawsuits have become increasingly common in the music industry over the past few years, though the outcomes have been mixed.

Marvin Gaye’s family has previously sued other artists for copyright infringement—and won. The estate successfully sued singer Robin Thicke and producer Pharrell Williams for $7.4 million in 2015 for borrowing from Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up” for their hit “Blurred Lines,” though the case turned into a five-year legal battle that ultimately saw the judgment reduced to $5.3 million. The ruling also awarded Gaye’s family 50% percent of the royalties from “Blurred Lines” moving forward.

But other, recent copyright cases have had different outcomes.

Taylor Swift faced a similar case in 2017 over her smash hit “Shake It Off,” which was settled and dismissed last year. Led Zeppelin was sued in 2014 over its iconic tune “Stairway to Heaven” by the estate of late Randy California, former lead guitarist of the 1960s band Spirit, for lifting part of their single “Taurus.” A 2020 appeals court ruled in Led Zeppelin’s favor.

Sheeran, meanwhile, has faced previous legal battles over his music and won.

In a 2022 case over his song “Shape of You,” a judge ruled in Sheeran’s favor that he did not copy grime artist Sami Switch’s song “Oh Why” after the musician accused Sheeran of plagiarizing a key part. He was also sued in 2016 over his single “Photograph,” which was settled out of court.