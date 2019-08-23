US stocks kicked the day off in the red today after China announced fresh tariffs on $75 billion worth of American imports.

Stock futures had been in the green prior to the announcement, as investors focused on a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole at 10 a.m. ET today.

Shares sensitive to trade, such as Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Caterpillar (CAT) and Nike (NKE), all slipped at the open.