What's happening with the US economy
Stocks open lower after China announces retaliatory tariffs
US stocks kicked the day off in the red today after China announced fresh tariffs on $75 billion worth of American imports.
Stock futures had been in the green prior to the announcement, as investors focused on a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole at 10 a.m. ET today.
Shares sensitive to trade, such as Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Caterpillar (CAT) and Nike (NKE), all slipped at the open.
What Trump wants the Fed to do
Jerome Powell's speech comes as President Trump has dialed up his demands for the Fed to aggressively cut rates.
He has argued the "economy would be even better" if the Fed lowered rates by at least 100 basis points over time —a move usually reserved only for a serious economic downturn — to help the United States compete against other countries where rates are lower, namely Germany.
Jerome Powell faces his biggest test yet
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks soon at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He is facing tremendous political pressure from President Donald Trump, and expectations from many investors, to deliver more rate cuts.
Powell will need to assure markets — which appear to have already assumed another rate cut will come in September — that the Fed will do whatever it can to support the economy amid growing fears of a US slowdown. At the same time, he can't overpromise and risk further turmoil.