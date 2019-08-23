What's happening with the US economy
Trump says he will respond to tariffs this afternoon
The President said he will be responding to the tariffs “this afternoon.”
In a series of tweets, he expresses frustration with China, and says, “Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.”
The Fed chief is facing a no-win situation
Jerome Powell is in a no-win situation because he has to navigate recession fears while trying to please President Donald Trump, says CNN Business' Matt Egan.
Trump: "Who is our bigger enemy," Powell or China's Xi?
President Trump just aired further grievances against Chairman Jerome Powell, who delivered a speech in Jackson Hole this morning.
Some context: Trump has been dialing up his demands for the Fed to aggressively cut rates.
He has argued the "economy would be even better" if the Fed lowered rates by at least 100 basis points over time —a move usually reserved only for a serious economic downturn — to help the United States compete against other countries where rates are lower, namely Germany.
Powell gives no hint about future rate moves
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged today that the economy has grown more turbulent in the three weeks since the Fed cut rates for the first time in a decade -- but stopped short of giving any indication about what might be coming at the next rate-setting meeting in September.
"We are carefully watching developments as we assess their implications for the US outlook and the path of monetary policy," Powell said according to prepared remarks released ahead of an address at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
He reinforced his pledge that policymakers will continue to take "appropriate" steps to support the US economy's longest-running expansion amid signs of a slowdown.
Stocks briefly bounce back after Powell's comments
US stocks pared some of their losses on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, bouncing back from their session lows.
The Dow briefly flipped into modestly positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite stayed in the red.
Stocks opened lower after China announced fresh retaliatory tariffs on American imports.
The US dollar, measured by the ICE US Dollar Index, remained unchanged, 0.1% higher. The 10-year US Treasury yield slipped slightly further at $1.5961%.
Fed chair acknowledges growing risk of an economic slowdown
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell today acknowledged that the economy has grown more turbulent in the three weeks since the Fed cut rates for the first time in a decade.
However, he stopped short of giving any indication about what might be coming at the next rate-setting meeting in September.
"We are carefully watching developments as we assess their implications for the US outlook and the path of monetary policy," Powell said, speaking at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
He reinforced his pledge that policymakers will continue to take "appropriate" steps to support the US economy's longest-running expansion amid signs of a slowdown.
The backdrop of his remarks: They come as Trump has dialed up his demands for the Fed to aggressively cut rates.
Here's what the President tweeted just an hour before Powell was set to take the stage at the economic conference:
In his speech, Powell described the last three weeks since the Fed meet in July as "eventful," running through a list of developments that have shuddered markets:
- An escalation of tariffs in an ongoing trade war between the US and China
- the growing possibility of a "hard Brexit," with the UK's departure from the European Union
- a global slowdown, most notably in Germany and China
In recent months, the Fed has made clear that it is carefully considering trade uncertainty, a global growth slowdown and subdued inflation as it's sought to calibrate the right mix of policy in setting interest rates.
But Powell emphasized to a room of central bankers and economists that there's "no recent precedents" for the Fed to guide how policymakers should account for such trade policy uncertainty.
"Fitting trade uncertainty into this framework is a new challenge," said Powell.
Even in this "challenging era," Powell said, the US economy is in a "favorable place," which he partly attributed to the Fed's decision to cut rates in July for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008.
Stocks open lower after China announces retaliatory tariffs
US stocks kicked the day off in the red today after China announced fresh tariffs on $75 billion worth of American imports.
Stock futures had been in the green prior to the announcement, as investors focused on a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole at 10 a.m. ET today.
Shares sensitive to trade, such as Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Caterpillar (CAT) and Nike (NKE), all slipped at the open.