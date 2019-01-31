The growth of online shopping might be hurting brick-and-mortar stores, but it's helping delivery companies such as United Parcel Service

UPS (UPS) shipped more packages than ever over the holidays. The record helped lift earnings to $1.7 billion, a 17% rise from a year earlier.

The results were slightly better than Wall Street forecasts. Revenue was up nearly 5% in the quarter.

It wasn't all domestic deliveries helping results. Despite concerns about slowing overseas economies and trade wars, UPS reported record results in its international division.

The company was not only helped by an increase in the number of shipments but also higher average revenue per packages. It expects earnings to continue to improve in 2019.

Shares of UPS were up nearly 5% in premarket trading.