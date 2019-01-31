Despite being plunged in an endless swirl of scandals, Facebook (FB) had a stellar earnings report and it's sending shares higher 11% in premarket trading.

The company beat estimates across the board, including on revenue, earnings per share and user growth.

Facebook posted a record $6.9 billion profit for the final three months of 2018 — a jump of 61% from the same period a year earlier.

Today's potential gain is a bright spot for Facebook investors. The stock was battered last year, losing roughly one-third of its value. But so far this year, it's up 15%.