Record holiday shipments lift UPS profits
From CNN Business' Chris Isidore
The growth of online shopping might be hurting brick-and-mortar stores, but it's helping delivery companies such as United Parcel Service
UPS (UPS) shipped more packages than ever over the holidays. The record helped lift earnings to $1.7 billion, a 17% rise from a year earlier.
The results were slightly better than Wall Street forecasts. Revenue was up nearly 5% in the quarter.
It wasn't all domestic deliveries helping results. Despite concerns about slowing overseas economies and trade wars, UPS reported record results in its international division.
The company was not only helped by an increase in the number of shipments but also higher average revenue per packages. It expects earnings to continue to improve in 2019.
Shares of UPS were up nearly 5% in premarket trading.
GE soars after DOJ settlement
From CNN Business' Matt Egan and Jordan Valinsky
General Electric (GE) shares climbed 8% in premarket trading following its earnings report.
The company announced it has agreed to pay a $1.5 billion civil penalty to settle the Justice Department's investigation into WMC Mortgage, the subprime lender that was shut down a decade ago. GE previously set aside that amount.
But its adjusted profit declined more than Wall Street analysts had been anticipating because of an an $872 million loss at the company's turbine division.
It's one of the best performing stocks in the S&P 500 in 2019, rising 20%.
Facebook set to open at 4-month high
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Despite being plunged in an endless swirl of scandals, Facebook (FB) had a stellar earnings report and it's sending shares higher 11% in premarket trading.
The company beat estimates across the board, including on revenue, earnings per share and user growth.
Facebook posted a record $6.9 billion profit for the final three months of 2018 — a jump of 61% from the same period a year earlier.
Today's potential gain is a bright spot for Facebook investors. The stock was battered last year, losing roughly one-third of its value. But so far this year, it's up 15%.
Europe's mixed bag of earnings
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
A bunch of major European companies reported earnings.
Unilever (UL) disappointed analysts with 2018 sales growth of 3.1%. The company's shares fell 2.4% after new CEO Alan Jope warned the company anticipates "market conditions to remain challenging" in 2019.
H&M (HMRZF) said 2018 had been "a challenging year for H&M group and the industry." Its shares dropped 1.5%.
And shares in Swatch slumped as much as 6% in Switzerland after the watch making group said business had slowed in the last three months of the year.
Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) delivered a more positive story. The company reported stronger than expected results, after getting a boost from higher oil and gas prices. Annual profits jumped 80% last year to $23.4 billion from $13 billion in 2017. Investors pushed Shell stock up 5%.
Diageo (DEO), the maker of Johnnie Walker, Ketel One and Guinness, also reported strong earnings. It said sales in Asia were particularly strong. Its stock climbed 4.6%.
Tesla shares sink after CFO departure
From CNN Business' Jackie Wattles
Tesla (TSLA) shares are set to open as much as 5% lower after reporting profits that fell short of expectations after the markets closed.
The automaker also revealed that its CFO Deepak Ahuja is leaving — the latest senior executive to depart after a string of departures by top managers last year, including a chief accounting officer who left after less than a month.
Ahuja had returned to the company less than two years ago after its previous CFO unexpectedly quit.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Global markets are higher today, following a surge on Wall Street late Wednesday.
The Dow climbed 1.8%, closing above 25,000 for the first time since December 7. The S&P 500 was up 1.6%, and the Nasdaq was up 2.2%.
The optimism was fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates on hold.
Markets got another lift later when Facebook (FB) revealed a record $6.9 billion profit for the final quarter of 2018, despite its seemingly endless PR crises. Its shares rose more than 10% in extended trading.
The positive trend looks set to continue. US stock futures were pointing higher early in the day, while stocks in Europe and Asia also posted gains.
Now, the next cue for markets could stem from the outcome of trade talks later Thursday between China and the US.
Also ahead — we're watching lots of company earnings: