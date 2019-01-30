More like Tupper-scare. Shares of Tupperware (TUP) plunged 30% after an abysmal earnings report and a stark China warning.

The home-goods maker said its fourth-quarter 2018 sales fell 14% compared to the same time period a year earlier and missed analysts' expectations. Tupperware also adjusted its 2019 guidance lower.

CEO Tricia Stitzel said on an analyst call that the company is "seeing increasingly problematic consumer spending trends in China as their economy slows down."

Even before today's sharp drop, Tupperware's shares had tumbled nearly 60% over the past year.