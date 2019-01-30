What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Tupperware drops 30% on weak earnings and China concerns
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
More like Tupper-scare. Shares of Tupperware (TUP) plunged 30% after an abysmal earnings report and a stark China warning.
The home-goods maker said its fourth-quarter 2018 sales fell 14% compared to the same time period a year earlier and missed analysts' expectations. Tupperware also adjusted its 2019 guidance lower.
CEO Tricia Stitzel said on an analyst call that the company is "seeing increasingly problematic consumer spending trends in China as their economy slows down."
Even before today's sharp drop, Tupperware's shares had tumbled nearly 60% over the past year.
Here comes that delayed economic data
From CNN Business' Katie Lobosco
Lots of important economic reports have been held up for weeks due to the partial government shutdown, but some of them will start rolling out this week.
November home sales, which was scheduled to come out on December 27, will be published Thursday by the Census Bureau. Reports on construction spending and wholesale trade – also based on November data -- will both post on Friday.
Next week, the Census Bureau will publish three reports that were due out in January. Manufacturers’ shipments, inventories and orders from November will release on February 4. November numbers on goods and services trade will come out on February 6, as will a separate measure of steel imports.
Still missing: The fourth quarter GDP report that was scheduled to come out today remains delayed. A new release date has yet to be set by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, which publishes the report.
The monthly jobs report will be published by the Labor Department as scheduled on Friday. That department as funded by Congress through September, and remained open during the shutdown.
Boeing, Apple carry Wall Street sharply higher. Will Jerome Powell keep the party going?
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
Boeing's blockbuster earnings and guidance are quieting Wall Street's slowdown fears.
Boeing (BA) led the way higher on the Dow, soaring 7% after notching its first $100 billion sales year.
Apple (AAPL) advanced 5% -- despite revealing a drop in iPhone sales. Wall Street was apparently bracing for even worse news from Tim Cook & Co.
Those rallies overshadowed a 4% slide for AT&T (T). The owner of CNN and HBO posted a sales miss on disappointing mobile phone subscription growth.
Meanwhile, US oil prices climbed by another 3% as traders brace for supply constraints caused by US sanctions on Venezuela.
Next up, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve. Traders will begin dissecting the Fed policy statement at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Powell's press conference 30 minutes later.
McDonald’s efforts to raise sales in stores are working
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
McDonald's (MCD) new growth strategy in 2017 beefed up its digital capabilities, modernized its stores and introduced delivery. Those efforts drove growth this year, CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement on Wednesday.
In the last three months of 2018, global comparable sales grew 4.4% and US sales grew 2.3%. It’s the 14th consecutive quarter of global sales growth for the company. Plus, more people are coming to the stores. In both 2018 and 2017, McDonald’s customer count grew.
The company tried aggressively to convince consumers to download its app last year, running promotions like free fries with a $1 app purchase. It also revealed a new breakfast sandwich in the fall.
Though comparable sales grew, overall revenue fell in 2018 because of refranchising costs, the company said. Shares were flat before the market opened on Wednesday.
Anthem hits new all-time high on strong earnings
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
Shares of Anthem (ANTM), the health insurance company, soared 10% Wednesday to a new all-time high.
Anthem, which runs Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in 14 states, reported earnings that topped forecasts. It issued a healthy outlook for 2019.
Investors were also excited by the company's plans to launch its own pharmacy benefits management company, IngenioRx, with drugstore chain CVS (CVS) in the second quarter — several months earlier than expected.
Anthem had been using Express Scripts as its middleman between insurers, drug stores and pharmaceutical companies. But the two had a falling out in 2016 when Anthem sued Express Scripts over a pricing dispute. Anthem announced in 2017 that it would end its deal with Express Scripts at the end of this year.
But a lot has changed in the health care world since then. Express Scripts was bought by Cigna (CI), the insurer that Anthem had hoped to merge with before that deal was killed by regulators. And CVS scooped up Aetna, another insurer.
Anthem now finds itself in an alliance with CVS in order to try and keep drug prices low — and Wall Street happy.
Jerome Powell's record losing streak could soon be over
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
US stocks have dropped each of the first seven Federal Reserve rate decision days since Jerome Powell took the helm.
That's a record going back to 1994, according to Bespoke Investment Group. And it includes a steep selloff last month when Powell's "autopilot" comments about the Fed's shrinking balance sheet spooked investors.
"Chair Powell has only known equity market declines on Fed Days where he’s been in charge! Brutal," Bespoke wrote in a report on Tuesday.
But Powell's Fed Day losing streak could come to an end on Wednesday as Boeing (BA) and Apple (AAPL) helped launch stocks higher.
Powell's track record is a sharp break with history. The S&P 500 averaged a gain of 0.28% on Fed Days since 1994, Bespoke said. That's almost 10 times better than the average performance on all trading days.
Stocks rose so often under the famously-dovish Janet Yellen that economist Ed Yardeni affectionately called the Fed chief the "fairy godmother" of the bull market.
Dow opens 275 points higher, boosted by Boeing, Apple
From CNN Business' David Goldman
The Dowgained 275 points at the open Wednesday, boosted by gleeful investor reaction to earnings from two of its largest components: Boeing and Apple.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq was up 1%.
- Boeing (BA) shares jumped 6% after recording record sales in 2018.
- Apple's (AAPL) stock was up 5%. It reported a worse outlook than Wall Street expected — but not nearly as bad as many investors had feared.
- Alibaba (BABA) rose 3.5% after beating Wall Street's profit forecasts, despite a slowdown in China's economy.
The Fed will announce whether or not it will raise rates at 2 pm ET, and Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks following the Board of Governors meeting.
Schultz says Starbucks could weather his potential presidential run
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
If former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz decides to run for the US presidency as an independent, he's not worried it would harm the company.
"Starbucks is as healthy a company as it's ever been in its history," he told CNN's Poppy Harlow.
Schultz stepped down as CEO in 2017. He then transitioned into a executive chairman role. Last year, he gave up his board seat. He started at the coffee chain in 1982.
Current Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said on Monday that "as a company, we don't get involved in national political campaigns," adding "nothing changes for Starbucks."
Starbucks had a strong earnings report last week.
AT&T shares fall after earnings report
From CNN Business' David Goldman
AT&T (T) is massive and complex. Its fourth quarter matched that description.
Sales rose 15% to $48 billion, but that fell short of Wall Street's estimates. Net income fell to $4.9 billion, down sharply from $19 billion a year ago — when the company benefited significantly from the corporate tax cut. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading.
Phone: AT&T gained 134,000 mobile subscribers who pay monthly bills, a key demographic because they tend to be far more loyal and spend more money than prepaid customers. That growth was far below Wall Street's forecasts.
Video: The company lost a net 658,000 video subscribers last quarter, ending the year with 24.5 million. During the fourth quarter of 2017, AT&T added 161,000 video subscribers as more people signed up for DirecTV.
But DirecTV Now is losing subscribers. 267,000 people dropped off the service in the last quarter as discounted introductory pricing expired for many customers. Those losses are troubling as competition in streaming cable packages heats up.
Entertainment: WarnerMedia sales were $9.2 billion, up 5.9%, beating analysts' expectations. Warner Bros.' strong box office performance in 2018 produced its biggest operating profit in history.
CNN is a division of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T.