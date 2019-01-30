What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Jerome Powell's record losing streak could soon be over
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
US stocks have dropped each of the first seven Federal Reserve rate decision days since Jerome Powell took the helm.
That's a record going back to 1994, according to Bespoke Investment Group. And it includes a steep selloff last month when Powell's "autopilot" comments about the Fed's shrinking balance sheet spooked investors.
"Chair Powell has only known equity market declines on Fed Days where he’s been in charge! Brutal," Bespoke wrote in a report on Tuesday.
But Powell's Fed Day losing streak could come to an end on Wednesday as Boeing (BA) and Apple (AAPL) helped launch stocks higher.
Powell's track record is a sharp break with history. The S&P 500 averaged a gain of 0.28% on Fed Days since 1994, Bespoke said. That's almost 10 times better than the average performance on all trading days.
Stocks rose so often under the famously-dovish Janet Yellen that economist Ed Yardeni affectionately called the Fed chief the "fairy godmother" of the bull market.
Dow opens 275 points higher, boosted by Boeing, Apple
From CNN Business' David Goldman
The Dowgained 275 points at the open Wednesday, boosted by gleeful investor reaction to earnings from two of its largest components: Boeing and Apple.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq was up 1%.
- Boeing (BA) shares jumped 6% after recording record sales in 2018.
- Apple's (AAPL) stock was up 5%. It reported a worse outlook than Wall Street expected — but not nearly as bad as many investors had feared.
- Alibaba (BABA) rose 3.5% after beating Wall Street's profit forecasts, despite a slowdown in China's economy.
The Fed will announce whether or not it will raise rates at 2 pm ET, and Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks following the Board of Governors meeting.
McDonald’s efforts to raise sales in stores are working
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
McDonald's (MCD) new growth strategy in 2017 beefed up its digital capabilities, modernized its stores and introduced delivery. Those efforts drove growth this year, CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement on Wednesday.
In the last three months of 2018, global comparable sales grew 4.4% and US sales grew 2.3%. It’s the 14th consecutive quarter of global sales growth for the company. Plus, more people are coming to the stores. In both 2018 and 2017, McDonald’s customer count grew.
The company tried aggressively to convince consumers to download its app last year, running promotions like free fries with a $1 app purchase. It also revealed a new breakfast sandwich in the fall.
Though comparable sales grew, overall revenue fell in 2018 because of refranchising costs, the company said. Shares were flat before the market opened on Wednesday.
Schultz says Starbucks could weather his potential presidential run
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
If former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz decides to run for the US presidency as an independent, he's not worried it would harm the company.
"Starbucks is as healthy a company as it's ever been in its history," he told CNN's Poppy Harlow.
Schultz stepped down as CEO in 2017. He then transitioned into a executive chairman role. Last year, he gave up his board seat. He started at the coffee chain in 1982.
Current Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said on Monday that "as a company, we don't get involved in national political campaigns," adding "nothing changes for Starbucks."
Starbucks had a strong earnings report last week.
AT&T shares fall after earnings report
From CNN Business' David Goldman
AT&T (T) is massive and complex. Its fourth quarter matched that description.
Sales rose 15% to $48 billion, but that fell short of Wall Street's estimates. Net income fell to $4.9 billion, down sharply from $19 billion a year ago — when the company benefited significantly from the corporate tax cut. The stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading.
Phone: AT&T gained 134,000 mobile subscribers who pay monthly bills, a key demographic because they tend to be far more loyal and spend more money than prepaid customers. That growth was far below Wall Street's forecasts.
Video: The company lost a net 658,000 video subscribers last quarter, ending the year with 24.5 million. During the fourth quarter of 2017, AT&T added 161,000 video subscribers as more people signed up for DirecTV.
But DirecTV Now is losing subscribers. 267,000 people dropped off the service in the last quarter as discounted introductory pricing expired for many customers. Those losses are troubling as competition in streaming cable packages heats up.
Entertainment: WarnerMedia sales were $9.2 billion, up 5.9%, beating analysts' expectations. Warner Bros.' strong box office performance in 2018 produced its biggest operating profit in history.
CNN is a division of WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T.
AMD stock rallies over cheery 2019 forecast
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
A decent enough earnings report and guidance is sending shares of AMD (AMD) nearly 15% higher in early trading.
The semiconductor maker's fourth-quarter earnings matched analysts' expectations, but missed slightly on revenue.
AMD's largely positive earnings report is a stark contrast compared to its rival Nvidia. It warned Monday of lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and sent the stock plunging double digits.
The year ahead. AMD cut its first quarter guidance because of slowing sales of its graphics cars and the continued cooling of the cryptocurrency trading sector. Despite that, it still expects a "high-single digit percentage" rise in revenue for 2019.
Apple stock climbs despite iPhone worries
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman and David Goldman
Apple's stock is up almost 6% in premarket trading after the tech giant reported earnings on Tuesday that left some scratching their heads.
Here's the bad news: Apple's iPhone business is in decline, with no apparent end in sight.
The company said Tuesday that its smartphone revenue for the all-important holiday quarter fell 15% from the same period a year ago, a steep drop for a product line whose sales growth has defied gravity for years.
The shrinking iPhone sales also led to Apple's first holiday quarter revenue decline since 2000.
Overall, Apple (AAPL) posted better-than-expected revenue, but it still reported a 5% decline from the same quarter a year ago.
Worse still: CFO Luca Maestri told analysts that the company expects some factors to continue "affecting iPhone performance" in the upcoming quarter.
And for the first time in years, the tech giant didn't disclose the number of iPhones sold as part of its earnings report.
But there were some bright spots: Apple services had a very nice quarter.
And revenue from the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Care and other subscriptions rose 19% to a record $10.9 billion.
Apple delivered solid growth from its wearables, home and accessories business, too. Sales grew 33% from that business unit, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod.
Trade talks are back
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Representatives of China and the US are set to meet in Washington today to try to defuse the ongoing trade war.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed a truce last month, and their governments are trying to negotiate a lasting deal to end the hostilities.
The new talks are taking place as Washington and Beijing clash over Huawei, a global leader in 5G technology that has become a symbol of the growing rivalry between the world's two largest economies.
The US on Tuesday formally requested the extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou from Canada on charges of allegedly helping the company dodge sanctions on Iran.
It's also revealed a slew of criminal charges against Huawei, including the alleged attempted theft of trade secrets. Huawei denies the accusations.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US futures are pointing higher this Wednesday, while stocks in Europe and Asia have struggled to find direction.
The Dow closed up 0.2% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 was down 0.2%, and the Nasdaq was down 0.8%.
Coming today: