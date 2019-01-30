US stocks have dropped each of the first seven Federal Reserve rate decision days since Jerome Powell took the helm.

That's a record going back to 1994, according to Bespoke Investment Group. And it includes a steep selloff last month when Powell's "autopilot" comments about the Fed's shrinking balance sheet spooked investors.

"Chair Powell has only known equity market declines on Fed Days where he’s been in charge! Brutal," Bespoke wrote in a report on Tuesday.

But Powell's Fed Day losing streak could come to an end on Wednesday as Boeing (BA) and Apple (AAPL) helped launch stocks higher.

Powell's track record is a sharp break with history. The S&P 500 averaged a gain of 0.28% on Fed Days since 1994, Bespoke said. That's almost 10 times better than the average performance on all trading days.

Stocks rose so often under the famously-dovish Janet Yellen that economist Ed Yardeni affectionately called the Fed chief the "fairy godmother" of the bull market.