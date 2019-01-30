What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
AMD stock rallies over cheery 2019 forecast
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
A decent enough earnings report and guidance is sending shares of AMD (AMD) nearly 9% higher in premarket trading.
The semiconductor maker's fourth-quarter earnings matched analysts' expectations, but missed slightly on revenue.
AMD's largely positive earnings report is a stark contrast compared to its rival Nvidia. It warned Monday of lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales and sent the stock plunging double digits.
The year ahead. AMD cut its first quarter guidance because of slowing sales of its graphics cars and the continued cooling of the cryptocurrency trading sector. Despite that, it still expects a "high-single digit percentage" rise in revenue for 2019.
Apple stock climbs despite iPhone worries
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman and David Goldman
Apple's stock is up almost 6% in premarket trading after the tech giant reported earnings on Tuesday that left some scratching their heads.
Here's the bad news: Apple's iPhone business is in decline, with no apparent end in sight.
The company said Tuesday that its smartphone revenue for the all-important holiday quarter fell 15% from the same period a year ago, a steep drop for a product line whose sales growth has defied gravity for years.
The shrinking iPhone sales also led to Apple's first holiday quarter revenue decline since 2000.
Overall, Apple (AAPL) posted better-than-expected revenue, but it still reported a 5% decline from the same quarter a year ago.
Worse still: CFO Luca Maestri told analysts that the company expects some factors to continue "affecting iPhone performance" in the upcoming quarter.
And for the first time in years, the tech giant didn't disclose the number of iPhones sold as part of its earnings report.
But there were some bright spots: Apple services had a very nice quarter.
And revenue from the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Care and other subscriptions rose 19% to a record $10.9 billion.
Apple delivered solid growth from its wearables, home and accessories business, too. Sales grew 33% from that business unit, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod.
Trade talks are back
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
Representatives of China and the US are set to meet in Washington today to try to defuse the ongoing trade war.
US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed a truce last month, and their governments are trying to negotiate a lasting deal to end the hostilities.
The new talks are taking place as Washington and Beijing clash over Huawei, a global leader in 5G technology that has become a symbol of the growing rivalry between the world's two largest economies.
The US on Tuesday formally requested the extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou from Canada on charges of allegedly helping the company dodge sanctions on Iran.
It's also revealed a slew of criminal charges against Huawei, including the alleged attempted theft of trade secrets. Huawei denies the accusations.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US futures are pointing higher this Wednesday, while stocks in Europe and Asia have struggled to find direction.
The Dow closed up 0.2% on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 was down 0.2%, and the Nasdaq was down 0.8%.
Coming today:
British pound hit by Brexit jitters
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
The sterling shook overnight on the growing risk that the UK may crash out of the EU in less than two months without an agreement to protect major trading links.
On Tuesday, the UK parliament asked Prime Minister Theresa May to reopen negotiations on a Brexit deal with the EU.
But EU officials have said repeatedly that the deal is not up for renegotiation.
"A hard Brexit is the default option unless a deal or delay is secured before Brexit day on 29 March," said Kallum Pickering, a senior economist at Berenberg.
"With only 58 days left until the UK is due to leave the EU, we raise the risk of a no-deal from 20% to 30%."