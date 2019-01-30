McDonald’s efforts to raise sales in stores are working

McDonald's (MCD) new growth strategy in 2017 beefed up its digital capabilities, modernized its stores and introduced delivery. Those efforts drove growth this year, CEO Steve Easterbrook said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the last three months of 2018, global comparable sales grew 4.4% and US sales grew 2.3%. It’s the 14th consecutive quarter of global sales growth for the company. Plus, more people are coming to the stores. In both 2018 and 2017, McDonald’s customer count grew.

The company tried aggressively to convince consumers to download its app last year, running promotions like free fries with a $1 app purchase. It also revealed a new breakfast sandwich in the fall.

Though comparable sales grew, overall revenue fell in 2018 because of refranchising costs, the company said. Shares were flat before the market opened on Wednesday.