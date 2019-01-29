less than 1 min ago

Add 3M (MMM) to the growing list of companies warning of weaker-than-expected 2019.

The manufacturing conglomerate expects this year's earnings to come in 15 cents per share below its previous outlook, sinking from a range of $10.60 - $11.05 to the range of $10.45 - $10.90 per share.

Still, 3M's CEO said in a release the company is "positioned for a successful 2019."

Its fourth-quarter earnings also fell just short of analysts' expectations.

Shares are down more than 2% in premarket trading.