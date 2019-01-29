Apple warns the first quarter might not be great either

After resetting Wall Street's expectations about last quarter, Apple (AAPL) had to level with Wall Street once more Tuesday: It's not too optimistic about the current quarter either.

Apple said it expects sales to come in between $55 billion and $59 billion this quarter, below analysts' median estimate of $59 billion, according to a survey of Apple analysts conducted by Refinitiv.

The company's profit will be pinched too. Apple expects its gross margin to come in between 37% and 38%, below Wall Street's expectation of 38.1%. That's also below the 38.3% gross margin Apple earned a year ago.

Investors weren't overly concerned, perhaps because the guidance wasn't quite as bad as some had feared: The stock was up 3% in after hours trading.