What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Consumer confidence falls again
From CNN Business' Lydia DePillis
Consumer confidence dropped again in January, the Conference Board reported Tuesday, in its third consecutive month of decreases.
The decline came mostly in the component of the survey that measures future expectations. The dip was likely caused by stock market turmoil and the now-ended government shutdown, rather than a seriously unstable economy, according to Lynn Franco, Conference Board director of economic indicators.
Still, the reading reinforces other data that indicates a darkening mood among businesses and consumers, including the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, which dropped to the lowest level of the Trump presidency in January.
Markets start mixed despite earnings duds; Oil pops on Venezuela sanctions
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
Wall Street mostly shrugged off a series of earnings disappointments and new signs of US-China tensions.
Harley-Davidson (HOG) declined 7% on weak shipments and a dip in sales. Whirlpool (WHR) fell 5% after lowering its guidance. Verizon (VZ) lost 3% on disappointing sales. GameStop (GME) plunged 23% after the video game retailer canceled its plan to find a buyer.
US oil prices jumped 2.6% to $53.32 a barrel after the Trump administration announced sanctions on PVDSA, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.
Xerox shares jump on strong 2019 outlook
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Copy that! Xerox (XRX) is forecasting a healthy 2019, bucking the trend of several other big companies that have said they expect the year ahead to be difficult. Shares spiked nearly 7% in premarket trading.
The printing conglomerate expects this year's profit to fall in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share, which is well above analysts' expectation of $3.53 per share.
GameStop gives up on trying to find a buyer
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
It's game over for GameStop's (GME) quest to find a buyer.
The stock tumbled 22% in premarket trading after the video game retailer announced that it "terminated efforts to pursue a sale of the company due to the lack of available financing on terms that would be commercially acceptable to a prospective acquirer."
GameStop also said it would continue to search for a permanent CEO.
As part of GameStop's attempt to revive its struggling business, the company reported Tuesday that it completed the sale of its Spring Mobile division. The transaction resulted in about $735 million in cash that may be used to pay down debt, repurchase shares or reinvest in GameStop's core business.
De Beers sales plunge 25%
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
De Beers, one the world's largest diamond producers, said this month's rough diamond sales plunged 25% to $505 million.
De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver blamed the weaker sales on "higher than normal" sales for December and the weaker sales of lower-cost diamonds. It's perhaps another sign of a slowing global economy.
The company is also facing increasing competition from companies that produce lab-grown diamonds. De Beers announced last May it will begin selling synthetic diamonds for a fraction of the price of diamonds mined from the ground.
This week's GDP report will be delayed
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Katie Lobosco
The report on America's fourth-quarter GDP, which was scheduled to be released Wednesday, is going to be delayed because of the now-ended partial government shutdown.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis, which publishes the GDP report, has not yet said when it will come out.
Employees went back to work Monday, but it will take time to finish the report as several data collection agencies have been closed for more than a month.
The report on GDP is the broadest federal government analysis of the economy. It produces quarterly and annual measures of the growth, or weakness, of the US economy. It comes out every month, and includes updates on each quarter.
Harley-Davidson stock hits the skids
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Harley-Davidson (HOG) had another rough quarter sending shares as much as 8% lower in premarket trading.
The motorcycle maker reported earnings of 17 cents per share per — 11 cents less than what analysts were expecting. Revenue for the fourth quarter sank nearly 9%.
US and worldwide sales continued to decline.
Harley expects to ship 217,000 to 222,000 motorcycles this year, below the 228,000 it shipped in 2018.
The company remains bullish on its plan to attract new and younger riders despite the sagging shipments.
"During 2018 we met or exceeded all of the More Roads plan milestones we set out to achieve," CEO Matt Levatich said in a release. "The groundwork for an exciting future is being built in real time, and that's clear for riders today and Harley-Davidson riders of tomorrow."
3M cuts 2019 guidance
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Add 3M (MMM) to the growing list of companies warning of weaker-than-expected 2019.
The manufacturing conglomerate expects this year's earnings to come in 15 cents per share below its previous outlook, sinking from a range of $10.60 - $11.05 to the range of $10.45 - $10.90 per share.
Still, 3M's CEO said in a release the company is "positioned for a successful 2019."
Its fourth-quarter earnings also fell just short of analysts' expectations.
Shares are down more than 2% in premarket trading.
PG&E files for Chapter 11
From CNN Business' Rob McLean and Chris Isidore
Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) has filed for bankruptcy protection after coming under pressure from billions of dollars in claims tied to deadly wildfires in California.
The stock is down nearly 5% in premarket trading.
California's largest power company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the Northern District of California.
PG&E has been linked to a series of wildfires in California, including the Camp Fire, which caused 86 deaths and destroyed 14,000 homes, along with more than 500 businesses and 4,300 other buildings.
It announced earlier this month that it intended to file for bankruptcy, but had to wait a 15-day period required by law.
The company needs to use the bankruptcy process — which will allow it to shed some of its debt — to pay for damages and stay in business.
PG&E said Tuesday it was seeking approval for a $5.5 billion debtor-in-possession financing agreement.