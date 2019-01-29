Consumer confidence falls again

Consumer confidence dropped again in January, the Conference Board reported Tuesday, in its third consecutive month of decreases.

The decline came mostly in the component of the survey that measures future expectations. The dip was likely caused by stock market turmoil and the now-ended government shutdown, rather than a seriously unstable economy, according to Lynn Franco, Conference Board director of economic indicators.

It appears that this month’s decline is more the result of a temporary shock than a precursor to a significant slowdown in the coming months," Franco said in a press release.

Still, the reading reinforces other data that indicates a darkening mood among businesses and consumers, including the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index, which dropped to the lowest level of the Trump presidency in January.