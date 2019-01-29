Apple's holiday quarter sales fell for the first time since 2000

The last time Apple's holiday quarter sales fell, America was consumed with Bush v. Gore and Tom Brady had one completed pass in his career.

Apple's sales fell 5% in the last three months of 2018 -- and that's the first time Apple's sales dropped during the final quarter of the year since 2000.

In the last three months 2000, Apple posted $1 billion in sales, less than the $2.3 billion in revenue it made in the 1999 holiday quarter. (By contrast, Apple's sales totaled $84.3 billion last quarter).

In 2000, Apple's biggest product was the Macintosh. But it only sold 659,000 of them in the holiday quarter of 2000 -- down from 1.4 million a year earlier.

Apple (AAPL) attributed the loss in sales to "continued deterioration in worldwide demand for personal computers," price cuts and rebate programs to cull inventory. At the time, Apple was selling a lot of its new iMac computers and iBook laptops but still had a ton of Power Macs at stores that it had to get rid of.

The company also had introduced the G4 Cube in July 2000, its biggest flop of all time. Apple sold just 29,000 of them during the 2000 holiday quarter and had to sell them at a steep discount to get them out of stores.

