What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Nvidia's dismal day, in one chart
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Nvidia shares slid more than 16% Monday after the chipmaker slashed its fourth-quarter sales outlook because of weakness in China.
Dow slides 300 points after Caterpillar's biggest earnings miss in a decade
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
The biggest week of earnings season is starting on a gloomy note.
Caterpillar (CAT), a reliable economic bellwether, shocked Wall Street with its biggest earnings miss in a decade. Caterpillar blamed its disappointing results on "lower demand" in China.
Nvidia (NVDA) added to the gloom and doom by slashing its fourth-quarter guidance, sending the stock plunging by 17%. Nvidia similarly cited deteriorating conditions, particularly in China.
Growth concerns also hurt commodities, with US oil prices sliding nearly 3% to $52.14 a barrel.
The selloff comes after the Dow closed narrowly higher last week, notching its fifth straight weekly gain.
Brazil's Vale plunges 10% after deadly mining collapse
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
Mining giant Vale is facing a backlash from shareholders after the deadly collapse of a dam at a Brazilian mine that it manages.
New York-listed shares of Vale (VALE) tumbled 10% in premarket trading on Monday after officials said at least 58 people have died due to the Friday incident at the Feijao iron ore mine. Another 305 people are still missing.
Brazilian authorities confirmed on Sunday that Brazil-based Vale was responsible for the dam collapse. However, the exact cause of the incident and extent of Vale's responsibility have yet to be determined.
More than $260 million of Vale's funds have been frozen to compensate the government for rescue operations and to support victims. Vale has also been fined $99 million for damages and repairs.
Vale suspended its stock buybacks, dividends and executive bonus plans.
"The company deeply regrets the accident and is making every effort to provide relief and support to those affected," Vale said in a statement.
Caterpillar crashes on earnings, shares sink 6%
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky and Paul R. LaMonica
Caterpillar's (CAT) fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street's forecasts. Shares are slumping nearly 6% in premarket trading.
A slowdown in China is hurting industrial equipment the company. Its sales in its Asia and Pacific unit were down 4% from a year ago, primarily "due to lower demand in China."
The company also lowered its earnings outlook for 2019. The stock is down 16% since January 2018.
Big week for tech earnings
From CNN Business' Seth Fiegerman
Wall Street will turn its attention toward Silicon Valley this week as four of the five most valuable tech companies — Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB) — are all set to report earnings.
In previous years, optimism ran high for the tech industry's seemingly limitless potential. Now, warning signs are everywhere.
Apple recently raised alarm bells with a stark warning about weaker iPhone sales, which it mostly attributed to a slowdown in China.
Amazon, meanwhile, spooked investors in October by forecasting weaker sales for the holiday quarter than expected. Since then, the conversation has turned to a new unknown for the company: how CEO Jeff Bezos' divorce could impact his stake in, and control over, the company.
Then there's Microsoft, which regained its title as the world's most valuable company during the final quarter of 2018. Now the question is whether Microsoft can stay on top.
And the tech sector's problems don't stop there. The FTC is reportedly considering a "record" fine against Facebook after months of data privacy scandals, and this year could see an increase in attempts to regulate major tech companies.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Ivana Kottasová
US stock futures are pointing lower after a sunny Friday on Wall Street.
The Dow closed up 0.8%, notching a five-week winning streak, while the S&P 500 added 0.9% and the Nasdaq gained 1.3%.
Investors are currently watching Caterpillar (CAT), who will release earnings before the open. Ethan Allen (ETH) and Whirlpool (WHR) will follow after the close.
We're also keeping a close eye on oil markets: US crude oil futures has just dropped 1.8%, and is trading at $52.70 per barrel.
Slower economic growth in China is adding to worries that demand for oil could drop this year. Meanwhile, rising US production could lead to excess supply.