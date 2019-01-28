The biggest week of earnings season is starting on a gloomy note.

The Dow dropped 300 points, or 1.3%, at the open

The S&P 500 declined 1.1%

And the Nasdaq plunged 1.5%

Caterpillar (CAT), a reliable economic bellwether, shocked Wall Street with its biggest earnings miss in a decade. Caterpillar blamed its disappointing results on "lower demand" in China.

Nvidia (NVDA) added to the gloom and doom by slashing its fourth-quarter guidance, sending the stock plunging by 17%. Nvidia similarly cited deteriorating conditions, particularly in China.

Growth concerns also hurt commodities, with US oil prices sliding nearly 3% to $52.14 a barrel.

The selloff comes after the Dow closed narrowly higher last week, notching its fifth straight weekly gain.