Wall Street will turn its attention toward Silicon Valley this week as four of the five most valuable tech companies — Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB) — are all set to report earnings.

In previous years, optimism ran high for the tech industry's seemingly limitless potential. Now, warning signs are everywhere.

Apple recently raised alarm bells with a stark warning about weaker iPhone sales, which it mostly attributed to a slowdown in China.

Amazon, meanwhile, spooked investors in October by forecasting weaker sales for the holiday quarter than expected. Since then, the conversation has turned to a new unknown for the company: how CEO Jeff Bezos' divorce could impact his stake in, and control over, the company.

Then there's Microsoft, which regained its title as the world's most valuable company during the final quarter of 2018. Now the question is whether Microsoft can stay on top.

And the tech sector's problems don't stop there. The FTC is reportedly considering a "record" fine against Facebook after months of data privacy scandals, and this year could see an increase in attempts to regulate major tech companies.