The Dow is going for a fifth straight week of gains.

Solid earnings and hopes of an end to the government shutdown carried the Dow 200 points higher at Friday's open. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained about 0.6% apiece.

Starbucks (SBUX) gained 3% on a sales beat, optimism about growth in China. Western Digital (WDC) surged 17% on upbeat guidance.

However, Intel (INTC) tumbled 7% after blaming a sales miss and outlook downgrade on the slowdown in China and “weaker” modem demand.

"In general, earnings have been better than feared," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR.

The early gains turned the Dow slightly positive on the week. The index hasn't posted a five-week winning streak since last July.