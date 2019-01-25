The maker of Colgate toothpaste says packaging and logistics costs are more expensive and it's hurting its bottom line.

Colgate-Palmolive's (CL) fourth-quarter earnings were lower than expected and forecasts its 2019 sales to be "flat to up low-single-digits." The company said product prices increased 2.5%.

Shares are declining nearly 3%.

The consumer goods maker said its fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% to $3.8 billion.