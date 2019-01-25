What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Colgate maker whiffs on earnings
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
The maker of Colgate toothpaste says packaging and logistics costs are more expensive and it's hurting its bottom line.
Colgate-Palmolive's (CL) fourth-quarter earnings were lower than expected and forecasts its 2019 sales to be "flat to up low-single-digits." The company said product prices increased 2.5%.
Shares are declining nearly 3%.
The consumer goods maker said its fourth-quarter revenue declined 2% to $3.8 billion.
Intel is feeling the iPhone burn
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
A dismal earnings report is sinking Intel's shares by 6% in premarket trading.
Intel (INTC) missed on fourth-quarter revenue, coming in slightly below analysts' expectations at $18.7 billion.
The company said "weaker modem demand" was the problem, because people were buying fewer iPhones. Intel provides modems for the Apple devices. Other suppliers have also been hurt by weaker iPhone demand.
Intel also slightly cut its first quarter 2019 guidance to $16.1 billion, about $1.5 billion below analysts' expectations.
Starbucks rises on strong earnings
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Starbucks (SBUX) shares are up nearly 4% after reporting better-than-expected sales and optimism about China in yesterday's earnings report.
Revenue rose 9% for the quarter, beating expectations. Same-store sales also jumped.
Unlike other companies, notably Apple, Starbucks isn't spooked by China's slower growth. The country is the coffee chain's fastest-growing major market.
"We are playing the long game," said CEO Kevin Johnson on an earnings call. "We remain bullish on our path in China and the growth that lies ahead."
Final day at Davos
From CNN Business' Michelle Toh and Charles Riley
We're about to wrap up in Davos, where the World Economic Forum is drawing to a close.
Notable speakers today include IMF chief Christine Lagarde and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who are speaking about the global economy.
Official events end in the early afternoon. The work of turning Davos back into a sleepy mountain town will commence soon after.
In case you missed it: Catch up on all the big highlights this week here, and read more of our complete coverage from the ground here.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
US stock futures are pointing up.
European markets edged higher in early trading, while major stock markets in Asia also closed higher.
It's a quiet day for earnings: Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is set to report before the open, and Ericsson (ERICSS) just posted fourth quarter results.
Ericsson shares rose around 3% after the Swedish telecoms firm reported its first annual sales growth since 2013. Investors are keeping an eye on the company, which competes with China's Huawei and serves as a leading player in 5G technology.
"Growth was partly due to a higher than anticipated activity level in North America driven by increased 5G demand among the US operators," the company said.