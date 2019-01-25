Starbucks (SBUX) shares are up nearly 4% after reporting better-than-expected sales and optimism about China in yesterday's earnings report.

Revenue rose 9% for the quarter, beating expectations. Same-store sales also jumped.

Unlike other companies, notably Apple, Starbucks isn't spooked by China's slower growth. The country is the coffee chain's fastest-growing major market.

"We are playing the long game," said CEO Kevin Johnson on an earnings call. "We remain bullish on our path in China and the growth that lies ahead."