JetBlue (JBLU) investors are feeling far from blue: The stock is up nearly 3% following a strong fourth-quarter earnings report.

The New York-based carrier's earnings per share was $0.50 — considerably higher than the $0.32 per share it recorded for fourth-quarter of 2017. JetBlue also said its revenue on each seat sold also increased 2.4%.

"We expect to see margin expansion resulting from our network reallocation, ancillary revenue initiatives, improvements to our fleet and our progress in better controlling our costs," CEO Robin Hayes said in a release.

This year, JetBlue will roll out different fare classes, which other airlines have adopted. And it will make a decision on its first flights to Europe.