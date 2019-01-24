What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
Strong earnings send JetBlue shares up 3%
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
JetBlue (JBLU) investors are feeling far from blue: The stock is up nearly 3% following a strong fourth-quarter earnings report.
The New York-based carrier's earnings per share was $0.50 — considerably higher than the $0.32 per share it recorded for fourth-quarter of 2017. JetBlue also said its revenue on each seat sold also increased 2.4%.
"We expect to see margin expansion resulting from our network reallocation, ancillary revenue initiatives, improvements to our fleet and our progress in better controlling our costs," CEO Robin Hayes said in a release.
This year, JetBlue will roll out different fare classes, which other airlines have adopted. And it will make a decision on its first flights to Europe.
Southwest says shutdown will cost it up to $15 million
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Southwest (LUV) said in its earnings report that the government shutdown will cost the airline between $10 to $15 million dollars.
The airline updated investors about its eagerly anticipated Hawaii service.
"Our remaining work is currently suspended until the government reopens and the FAA is allowed to resume normal certification activities," the company said in a statement. "We are anxious for the government to resolve this shutdown so we can bring low fares and a boost to Hawaii's travel and tourism industry."
Still, the airline had a strong fourth quarter and shares are up 2%
Earnings per share for the fourth-quarter came in at $1.17, nearly a dime more than analysts' expectations. Revenue rose 8.5% to $5.7 billion and the airline said it had "stable passenger demand."
Southwest expects the momentum to continue this year.
"Based on current revenue trends, our cost outlook, and energy futures, we are currently expecting a strong first quarter," the Dallas-based carrier stated in a release.
In other route news, Southwest said its cutting service to Mexico City on March 30.
China blocks Bing
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
Microsoft's Bing search engine is blocked in China — for now.
"We've confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps," a Microsoft (MSFT) spokesman said Thursday.
Bing appears to have joined a growing list of global internet platforms that are shut out of China's huge market, demonstrating that even tech companies that submit to Beijing's strict internet censorship regime can still run into trouble in the count
Google (GOOGL) pulled out in 2010.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
US stock futures are slightly higher after strong earnings yesterday from several companies including IBM (IBM), Comcast (CMCSA) and Procter & Gamble (PG).
The Dow closed up 0.7% on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq was up 0.1%.
Investors today will be keeping an eye on Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), Starbucks (SBUX) and Intel (INTC). They're expected to report earnings before and after the bell.
Ghosn is out at Renault
From CNN Business' Daniel Shane
Carlos Ghosn has quit as chairman and CEO of Renault.
A spokeswoman for the French Finance Ministry said Thursday that Ghosn, who is still in jail in Tokyo, resigned on Wednesday night. The French state owns a 15% stake in Renault (RNLSY).
Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo on November 19. He has been charged by Japanese prosecutors with financial misconduct while head of automaker Nissan (NSANF).
Ghosn denies the charges.