What's moving markets todayBy CNN Business
China blocks Bing
From CNN Business' Sherisse Pham
Microsoft's Bing search engine is blocked in China — for now.
"We've confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps," a Microsoft (MSFT) spokesman said Thursday.
Bing appears to have joined a growing list of global internet platforms that are shut out of China's huge market, demonstrating that even tech companies that submit to Beijing's strict internet censorship regime can still run into trouble in the count
Google (GOOGL) pulled out in 2010.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
US stock futures are slightly higher after strong earnings yesterday from several companies including IBM (IBM), Comcast (CMCSA) and Procter & Gamble (PG).
The Dow closed up 0.7% on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq was up 0.1%.
Investors today will be keeping an eye on Southwest Airlines (LUV), American Airlines (AAL), Starbucks (SBUX) and Intel (INTC). They're expected to report earnings before and after the bell.
Ghosn is out at Renault
From CNN Business' Daniel Shane
Carlos Ghosn has quit as chairman and CEO of Renault.
A spokeswoman for the French Finance Ministry said Thursday that Ghosn, who is still in jail in Tokyo, resigned on Wednesday night. The French state owns a 15% stake in Renault (RNLSY).
Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo on November 19. He has been charged by Japanese prosecutors with financial misconduct while head of automaker Nissan (NSANF).
Ghosn denies the charges.