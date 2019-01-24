Microsoft's Bing search engine is blocked in China — for now.

"We've confirmed that Bing is currently inaccessible in China and are engaged to determine next steps," a Microsoft (MSFT) spokesman said Thursday.

Bing appears to have joined a growing list of global internet platforms that are shut out of China's huge market, demonstrating that even tech companies that submit to Beijing's strict internet censorship regime can still run into trouble in the count

Google (GOOGL) pulled out in 2010.