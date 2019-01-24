Southwest says shutdown will cost it up to $15 million

Southwest (LUV) said in its earnings report that the government shutdown will cost the airline between $10 million to $15 million dollars.

The airline updated investors about its eagerly anticipated Hawaii service.

"Our remaining work is currently suspended until the government reopens and the FAA is allowed to resume normal certification activities," the company said in a statement. "We are anxious for the government to resolve this shutdown so we can bring low fares and a boost to Hawaii's travel and tourism industry."

Still, the airline had a strong fourth quarter and shares are up 2%

Earnings per share for the fourth-quarter came in at $1.17, nearly a dime more than analysts' expectations. Revenue rose 8.5% to $5.7 billion and the airline said it had "stable passenger demand."

Southwest expects the momentum to continue this year.

"Based on current revenue trends, our cost outlook, and energy futures, we are currently expecting a strong first quarter," the Dallas-based carrier stated in a release.

In other route news, Southwest said its cutting service to Mexico City on March 30.