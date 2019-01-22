California utility PG&E is in deep trouble, and the world's biggest banks are loaning it money to keep the company afloat.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Barclays and Citigroup have committed to provide PG&E with $5.5 billion in credit and loans during its bankruptcy proceedings, according to a regulatory filing. The company announced last week it would file for bankruptcy because it owes more money for the California wildfire than it has in its reserves.

Although the cause of the wildfire hasn't yet been determined, PG&E suggested that it might be to blame. A PG&E power line came in contact with trees. An outage was reported 15 minutes before the Camp Fire blaze began.

The company faces $7 billion in claims from the Camp Fire -- and could face more claims in the future. The wildfire caused 86 deaths and destroyed 14,000 homes, along with more than 500 businesses and 4,300 other buildings.