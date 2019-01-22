What's moving markets today
PG&E gets $5.5 billion loan to get it through bankruptcy
From CNN Business' David Goldman
California utility PG&E is in deep trouble, and the world's biggest banks are loaning it money to keep the company afloat.
JPMorgan, Bank of America, Barclays and Citigroup have committed to provide PG&E with $5.5 billion in credit and loans during its bankruptcy proceedings, according to a regulatory filing. The company announced last week it would file for bankruptcy because it owes more money for the California wildfire than it has in its reserves.
Although the cause of the wildfire hasn't yet been determined, PG&E suggested that it might be to blame. A PG&E power line came in contact with trees. An outage was reported 15 minutes before the Camp Fire blaze began.
The company faces $7 billion in claims from the Camp Fire -- and could face more claims in the future. The wildfire caused 86 deaths and destroyed 14,000 homes, along with more than 500 businesses and 4,300 other buildings.
The latest news from WEF
Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih just became the latest no-show at Davos.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan thinks we should get ready for a new round of bank mergers in the US.
And Huawei's deputy chairman Ken Hu says it's "probably suffering the most right now" from the ongoing US-China trade war.
These are just some of the headlines emerging from the World Economic Forum, and a slew of powerhouse execs are still set to speak, including:
- Blackstone chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
- JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat
- Former Indian central bank governor Raghuram Rajan
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Follow our live blog for breaking news updates from the ground, and read more of our complete coverage of Davos and the global economy here.
Markets check before the bell
From CNN Business' Rishi Iyengar
US stock futures are edging lower.
As American markets reopen from a holiday weekend today, we'll be watching how they react to two things: the IMF's warning that the world economy is slowing, and China posting its slowest pace of economic growth since 1990.
"The latest report from the IMF confirming the markets' fears over slowing global growth gave traders few reasons to cheer," analysts at London Capital Group said in a note.
Starbucks expands delivery program to San Francisco
From CNN Business' Danielle Wiener-Bronner
Starbucks (SBUX) said Tuesday that it has expanded its delivery program to San Francisco after testing a pilot version in Miami.
Starbucks Delivers, a partnership between Starbucks and Uber Eats, will also roll out to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C. in the coming weeks.
That means about a quarter of Starbucks’ corporate-owned US stores will have delivery through the program. As of fall 2017, they had about 8,200 such stores in the United States.
Starbucks delivery is available through the Uber Eats app. The new expansion was originally announced during the company’s investor day last month.
This announcement also comes several months after Starbucks announced a delivery program in China, where it is expanding aggressively.
Restaurant chains have invested money into delivery as a way to gather information about consumer preferences. It’s also a chance for them to reach customers outside of the physical store.