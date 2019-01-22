What's moving markets today
Existing home sales tumble 6.4% in December
From CNN Business' David Goldman
One economic report does not a trend make, but December's home sales were seriously ugly.
Sales of existing homes fell by 6.4% last month, according to the National Association of Realtors. That marks the weakest performance since November 2015. Home sales had edged lower throughout most of 2018 — but nothing close to the drama of December's decline. Existing home sales fell 10.3% for the year.
The Fed has been closely watching the housing market for signs of deterioration as it weighs its next move. It could continue raising rates to fight inflation or slow its rate-hike campaign to avoid stalling an economic growth period apparently on its last legs.
Economists were hopeful that home sales were on the rebound after consecutive increases in October and November.
Although winter weather could be a factor in last month's decline, so are rising home prices and relatively stagnant growth in paychecks. Declining consumer confidence, concerns about the economy and market volatility also probably factored in.
"It looks like home buyers have been priced out of the market," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG. "You don’t buy the biggest big-ticket purchase of your life when the markets are plummeting and scaring the daylights out of consumers."
AMC Theaters drops 4.5% at market open
From CNN Business' Jill Disis
AMC says its subscription plan has exploded in popularity. But that might be too much of a good thing for the theater company.
Shares of AMC were down 4.5% Tuesday after analysts at B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from buy to neutral and cut their price target from $29 to $17.
Among other concerns, analyst Eric Wold said growing membership for AMC's Stubs A-List program could weigh on the business. The service, which allows customers to see 3 movies per week for a monthly fee of $20 or more in some states, recently passed 600,0000 subscribers.
Declines in IMAX box office performance also contributed to the decision, Wold wrote in a research note.
Goldman Sachs cuts Gap’s stock
From CNN Business' Nathaniel Meyersohn
The Gap (GPS) fell 4% Tuesday morning after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “sell."
The retailer recently said it will close hundreds of stores, but Goldman Sachs believes that will be “insufficient to reinvigorate the business.”
Goldman is looking ahead to a tougher economy. The bank believes that the Gap is heavily exposed to malls, which will continue to lose traffic. The Gap still had more than 1,000 stores around the world as of November.
Old Navy has been a bright spot for Gap, but Goldman sees “fading momentum” for the brand and tough competition. Old Navy is a "family shopping destination,” and more companies like Amazon (AMZN) are looking to improve their “family fashion apparel offer.”
On Sunday, Gap closed its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York.
But Goldman Sachs still loves some consumer stocks. The company upgraded sneaker retailer Under Armour (UA) to a buy, citing opportunities for Under Armour to increase its presence in the women's athletic apparel market as well as China.
Black and Decker slashes guidance, stock sinks
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Another day, another guidance cut: This time it's from Stanley Black & Decker (SWK).
The toolmaker said Tuesday that its 2019 earnings would miss analyst's forecasts. Shares are falling more than 15% in early trading.
Black & Decker predicted its earnings per share would range between $7.45 to $7.65 this year. Analysts forecasted earnings of $8.79 per share for 2019.
The company says "multiple external headwinds" will continue this year.
Shares have lost nearly a quarter of their value since January 2018.
Chinese e-commerce site says hackers stole coupons
From CNN Business' Paul R. La Monica
A Chinese e-commerce company that focuses on discounted goods says hackers stole tens of millions of yuan's worth of coupons.
Pinduoduo said in a Weibo post that it had reported the theft to Chinese authorities and that it has fixed the vulnerability that allowed the hackers to gain access to the vouchers.
But investors didn't seem too worried about the crime. Pinduoduo (PDD), which went public in the United States last July at $19 a share, rose 4% in early trading Tuesday. The stock now trades at around $26.
It's a sign that some Chinese companies are still holding up well despite worries about the impact of US tariffs on Chinese exporters and a slowdown in the broader economy.
Weak start on Wall Street
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
US stocks are starting the week in a hole.
The Dow fell 175 points, or 0.7%, at Tuesday’s opening bell on concerns about China’s economic slowdown. The S&P 500 declined 0.6%. The Nasdaq lost 0.7%.
The weak start erases a slice of last week’s surge, which was Wall Street’s fourth consecutive weekly gain.
Energy stocks (XLE) led the way lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a 2% drop for US oil prices.
Aluminum maker Arconic (ARNC) plunged 17% after scrapping plans to pursue a sale. Shares of eBay (EBAY) climbed 11% after hedge fund Elliott Management released a letter pushing the company to spin off StubHub.
Hedge fund darling Arconic plunges after removing for-sale sign
From CNN Business' Matt Egan
Arconic, the aerospace aluminum maker beloved by hedge funds, is melting down.
Shares of Arconic (ARNC) plummeted 18% on Tuesday after scrapping plans to pursue a sale of the company.
The news shocked Wall Street because Arconic, which used to be part of Alcoa (AA), had been looking for a buyer for the past year. Last week, the New York Post reported that Arconic was near a deal to be acquired by private equity giant Apollo Global Management.
But Arconic said on Tuesday that its "rigorous" review failed to turn up a satisfactory takeover offer.
Arconic's nosedive will cause more pain for the battered hedge fund industry.
As of late September, the company's leading shareholder was Elliott Management, the hedge fund run by Paul Singer. The most recent filings show that hedge funds D.E. Shaw, Orbis Investment Management and Canyon Partners were also major Arconic shareholders.
EBay shares spike after activist fund calls for StubHub spinoff
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Shares of eBay (EBAY) soared more than 12% in premarket trading after activist hedge fund Elliott Management said it wants to break up the company.
In a letter to shareholders, Elliot outlined a five-point plan to help boost eBay's value including spinning off ticket reseller StubHub. It said eBay could trade between $55 to $63 per share by the end of 2020 — nearly double than what it's trading at now.
"Elliott believes that eBay is worth far more – but change is urgently needed to address both public perceptions and real business issues," the hedge fund activist said in a release.
The hedge fund manages funds that combined have a $1.4 billion stake in eBay, or roughly 4%.
Johnson & Johnson's earnings beat expectations
From CNN Business' Jordan Valinsky
Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) reported better-than-expected earnings, bolstered by strong prescription sales.
Last year's fourth-quarter sales rose 1% over the same period in 2017 to $20.4 billion. The conglomerate's full-year 2018 sales jumped higher — an increase of 6.7% to $81.6 billion. It also forecasts 2019 sales to grow roughly 1%.
Johnson & Johnson had a brutal December following an explosive Reuters report that said the company knew for decades that asbestos was in its baby powder. It lost more than $40 billion of its market value in one day and its stock hasn't recovered. The company denied the details of the report.
Shares are down 1.5% in premarket trading.